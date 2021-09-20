Omnicom Agrees to Acquire OSK

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), today announced it has agreed to acquire Oliver Schrott Kommunikation GmbH (OSK), one of Germany's leading public relations and communication agencies. OSK will operate as a stand-alone brand within Omnicom Public Relations Group, the collective of top global public relations and specialist agencies within Omnicom.

OSK has a broad portfolio of communication services at the intersection of PR, social media and marketing. It is most known for its automotive communications and also offers expertise in the areas of new mobility, technology and digital life. OSK serves some of the world's best-known brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Harman, Siemens and ZF. Since its founding in 1993, it has established an international presence with more than 225 people located in offices in Germany, China and the United States. Following the closing of the acquisition, OSK will continue to be led by President and CEO, Oliver Schrott.

"The acquisition of OSK is part of our strategic plan to grow our capabilities in the areas where OSK excels, especially the convergence of technology, mobility and communications," said John Wren, Chairman and CEO of Omnicom. "We are excited to bring OSK into the group to strengthen our PR footprint in Europe and deliver new perspectives for our clients. I want to welcome Oliver and his entire team to Omnicom."

OSK has consistently been ranked among Germany's leading PR agencies and is the undisputed #1 agency for automotive and mobility communications. The agency has expanded its capabilities into a broad-based communications service provider with a portfolio that is unique in the sector, internationalized with offices in New York and Beijing, and digitized with a technology hub in Berlin.

"With Omnicom, we have found an ideal partner that will build on our successful past and help us get to the next level of our development," said Oliver Schrott. "After 28 years of success as an owner-managed agency, we're eager to see how our unmatched talent combined with Omnicom's know-how and resources will accelerate our position across geographies, industries and data-driven communications."

OSK will also have a leading role as Omnicom partners with Mercedes-Benz to co-create 'Team X' - a tailormade and data-driven global agency solution with expertise spanning across the entire spectrum of Mercedes' Communications and Marketing activities.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021 and is subject to finalization of a definitive agreement and customary closing conditions.

ABOUT OSK

Oliver Schrott Kommunikation GmbH (OSK) (www.osk.de) is one of Germany's leading PR and communications agencies. Founded in 1993 by former journalist Oliver Schrott, the consultancy offers advice and support at the interface between communication and sales, brand and product. OSK specializes in international PR campaigns, platforms and formats for the four future-oriented fields of Automotive, New Mobility, Technology and Digital Life. The company employs more than 225 permanent staff at its headquarters in Cologne and offices in Berlin, Stuttgart, Friedrichshafen, New York and Beijing. OSK's clients include leading international brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Harman, Siemens and ZF.

ABOUT OMNICOM GROUP INC.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

ABOUT OMNICOM PUBLIC RELATIONS GROUP

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including global health strategy, marketing to women, public affairs and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,300 public relations professionals who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of Omnicom Group Inc.

