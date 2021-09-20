UBS Launches Two New ETNs Linked to the IFED Large-Cap US Equity Index TR

UBS Investment Bank today announced the recent listing of two new ETNs linked to the IFED Large-Cap US Equity Index TR, which are specified in the table below.

ETN

Ticker ETN Name ETN CUSIP Underlying Index

Bloomberg Ticker IFED ETRACS IFED Invest with the Fed TR Index ETN 90278V768 IFEDLT FEDL ETRACS 2x Leveraged IFED Invest with the Fed TR Index ETN 90278V750 IFEDLT

About the IFED Large-Cap US Equity Index Total Return

The IFED Large-Cap US Equity Index Total Return (the “Index”) is a composite of large-cap U.S. equities that is designed to maximize exposure to those equities best positioned to benefit from the prevailing monetary environment. The Index uses a combination of Federal Reserve Board (the “Federal Reserve”) policy developments and twelve stock specific metrics to select and weight stocks via a transparent and rules-based active strategy. The Index Sponsor has developed empirical research that presents support for the view that, if measured properly, there is a significant and consistent association between the Federal Reserve monetary policy shifts and subsequent return on equities and other securities. The Index was first disseminated publicly on June 8, 2020 and has no live performance history prior to that date.

For more information on the ETNs:

IFED: Prospectus+Supplement+%0A

FEDL: Prospectus+Supplement

About ETRACS

ETRACS ETNs are senior unsecured notes issued by UBS AG, are traded on NYSE Arca, and can be bought and sold through a broker or financial advisor. An investment in ETRACS ETNs is subject to a number of risks, including the risk of loss of some or all of the investor’s principal, and is subject to the creditworthiness of UBS AG. Investors are not guaranteed any coupon or distribution amount under the ETNs. We urge you to read the more detailed explanation of risks described under “Risk Factors” in the applicable prospectus supplement for the ETRACS ETN.

UBS AG has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus and supplements thereto) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, for the offerings of securities to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus, along with the applicable prospectus supplement to understand fully the terms of the securities and other considerations that are important in making a decision about investing in the ETRACS ETNs. The applicable offering document for each ETRACS ETN may be obtained by clicking the Prospectus Supplement hyperlink above. You may also get these documents without cost by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. The securities related to the offerings are not deposit liabilities and are not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency of the United States, Switzerland or any other jurisdiction.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 31% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 20% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 68,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

This material is issued by UBS AG and/or any of its subsidiaries and/or any of its affiliates ("UBS"). Products and services mentioned in this material may not be available for residents of certain jurisdictions. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Please consult the restrictions relating to the product or service in question for further information. Activities with respect to US securities are conducted through UBS Securities LLC, a US broker/dealer. Member of SIPC (http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sipc.org%2F).

ETRACS ETNs are sold only in conjunction with the relevant offering materials. UBS has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus, as supplemented by the applicable prospectus supplement, for the offering of the ETRACS ETNs) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read these documents and any other documents that UBS has filed with the SEC for more complete information about UBS and the offering to which this communication relates. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, you can request the applicable prospectus and prospectus supplement by calling toll-free (+1-877-387 2275). In the US, securities underwriting, trading and brokerage activities and M&A advisor activities are provided by UBS Securities LLC, a registered broker/dealer that is a wholly owned subsidiary of UBS AG, a member of the New York Stock Exchange and other principal exchanges, and a member of SIPC. UBS Financial Services Inc. is a registered broker/dealer and affiliate of UBS Securities LLC.

Economic Index Associates, LLC (“EIA”) outsources the end-of-day and real-time calculation of its IFEDTM indexes that serve as the basis for investment products. Third party index calculators that publish and distribute EIA indexes strive to the best of their ability to ensure the correctness of the calculations. There is no obligation for EIA—irrespective of possible obligations to issuers—to advise third parties, including investors and/or financial intermediaries, of any errors in any of the indexes that are calculated on a real-time basis. The publication and distribution of any IFEDTM indexes that are calculated on a real-time basis and that serve as the basis for products licensed by EIA are not intended as a recommendation for capital investment and does not contain any assurance or opinion of EIA regarding a possible investment in a financial instrument based on an Index.

UBS specifically prohibits the redistribution or reproduction of this material in whole or in part without the prior written permission of UBS and UBS accepts no liability whatsoever for the actions of third parties in this respect.

© UBS 2021. The key symbol, UBS and ETRACS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Other marks may be trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

