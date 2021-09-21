Logo
Chemist Warehouse Turns to Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Transform its Data Center with New Hyperconverged and VDI Solutions

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Hewlett+Packard+Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that pharmacy powerhouse Chemist Warehouse, which has over 400 stores around the country, has selected HPE to modernize its data center with a hyperconverged platform and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) environment to improve productivity for onsite and remote staff, provide a strong foundation for innovation and increase energy efficiency. The new solutions will be delivered through high-performing, versatile HPE+ProLiant+servers.

Chemist Warehouse serves more than 1.5 million customers each week, whether in-store, online, or through third party providers such as Alibaba's Tmall marketplace. The pharmacy giant has a growing footprint in New Zealand, China and Ireland.

As a result of its rapid growth, Chemist Warehouse aims to transform its data center, completely overhauling its existing IT Infrastructure, to improve operations for better sales and customer experiences, and adapt to recent shifts to remote working experiences. By collaborating with HPE to design a bespoke VDI solution using HPE ProLiant servers, Chemist Warehouse gains foundational support to implement future solutions to enhance automation and sustainability efforts.

“Our commitment to modernizing our IT is critical for us to achieve our transformation goals and continued growth. With reduced administrative overheads, we can reallocate resources to innovation,” said Simon Hibbert, General Manager of IT at Chemist Warehouse. “The initial beneficiaries will be our staff, which will experience improved productivity and in return, will have a positive, downstream impact to our customers in-store and online.”

HPE is helping Chemist Warehouse transform its IT with an infrastructure environment delivered through HPE ProLiant DL325 Gen10 Plus servers using 2%3Csup%3End%3C%2Fsup%3E+Gen+AMD+EPYC%26trade%3B+processors that take advantage of the latest VMware vSAN all-flash capabilities for a software-defined experience. The upgraded data center will also increase energy efficiency by consuming 30% less power than its existing solution, helping to advance Chemist Warehouse’s sustainability goals.

“We look forward to accelerating our collaboration with Chemist Warehouse to increase efficiency and build a foundation for future growth,” said Andrew Foot, general manager of Compute for HPE South Pacific. “The new environment, enabled by HPE ProLiant servers, will deliver better performance, energy efficiency, user experience and lower latency.”

The current solution is for core systems for the Chemist Warehouse Australia operation.

To learn more about HPE’s infrastructure and VDI solutions, please visit www.hpe.com%2Fau%2Fen%2Fservers%2Fproliant-servers.html.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions delivered as a service – spanning Compute, Storage, Software, Intelligent Edge, High Performance Computing and Mission Critical Solutions – with a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, designed to help customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

*AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005807/en/

