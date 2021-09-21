Logo
GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation Files New 8K Statement Focused On Progress, Market Acceptance, And A Potential Game-Changing Drug For Multiple Sclerosis

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company has made significant progress and identified a path forward for this pharmaceutical.

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation (OTCBB: GSTC) has filed its latest 8K statement and Edgar filing today. Headquartered in Richland, Washington, GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation (www.globestarthera.com) is a fast-growing company focused on providing medical research, development and treatments for disease. With a mission to "help people begin their journeys to health," GlobeStar Therapeutics also brings high quality supplement products to the market.

"The filing shows the progress we are making in finding a better treatment for MS," said James C. Katzaroff, President and CEO, GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation. "This filing clearly demonstrates that we are working diligently to facilitate what is necessary to present this drug to the FDA for approval. The entire GlobeStar Therapeutics team understands the importance of meeting the challenges associated with Multiple Sclerosis and other life-changing neurodegenerative diseases."

Today's document identifies the current gaps in Multiple Sclerosis treatment options, while denoting how and why GlobeStar believes this is an opportunity-rich environment for drug development. GlobeStar's patented solution have the potential to change the lives of millions of patients across the globe. In the United States alone, over 4 million people are diagnosed each year with this life-changing neurodegenerative disease.

GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation.

GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation (OTCBB: GSTC) is a healthcare company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective and high-quality healthcare solutions to the medical community. With a focus on Multiple Sclerosis and other chronic diseases, GlobeStar's team is committed to helping those suffering begin their journey back to health. More information about GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation can be found at www.globestarthera.com.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate" or similar expressions. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof.

Media Contact:
Brooke Greenwald
Cornerstone Communications, LTD
[email protected]
240-360-0866

SOURCE: AngioSoma, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664844/GlobeStar-Therapeutics-Corporation-Files-New-8K-Statement-Focused-On-Progress-Market-Acceptance-And-A-Potential-Game-Changing-Drug-For-Multiple-Sclerosis

