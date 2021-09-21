Logo
VIAVI Xgig 5P16 Delivers New Functionality for Improved PCI Express 5.0 Testing

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

VIAVI Analyzer/Exerciser/Jammer platform boosts testing productivity for PCIe 5.0 architecture, accelerating time-to-market for new network equipment

PR Newswire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that the VIAVI Xgig 5P16 platform now supports analyzer bifurcation and multi-user functionality, enabling multiple users and simultaneous tests on a single platform. These enhancements allow simultaneous protocol analysis for PCI Express® (PCIe) 5.0 data traffic at all layers of the stack, speeding time-to-market and controlling total cost of ownership (TCO) for development and production of next-generation products. Marvell, a global leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, is an early adopter of the enhanced Xgig PCIe5 platform.

Viavi_Logo.jpg

The ability to accommodate multiple users on the same platform, either locally or remotely, creates a wide range of possible testing configurations and enables faster equipment debug and development. Simultaneous testing of multiple PCIe 5.0 links increases productivity of each analyzer chassis for reduced cost-per-test/cost-per-user metrics, fueling operational and cost efficiencies for improved return on investment.

"As a pioneer in bringing the industry's first PCIe 5.0 SSD controllers to market with the launch of Marvell's Bravera™ SC5 controller family, we recognize the exceptional value the bifurcation and multi-user capabilities of the VIAVI Xgig 5P16 platform provide," said Vivek Khanzode, Vice President, Systems Engineering at Marvell. "This functionality helps us streamline our testing processes and get products to market much more quickly."

"The VIAVI Xgig 5P16 delivers the flexibility and cost savings that our customers require, which can be difficult to achieve with alternative single-function lab testing equipment," said Tom Fawcett, Vice President and General Manager, Lab and Production Business Unit, VIAVI. "More importantly, this platform helps equipment manufacturers complete testing and get products to market faster for an accelerated path to revenue."

The new bifurcation and multi-user capabilities are supported on both the VIAVI Xgig 5P16 and Xgig 5P8 platforms, delivering greater flexibility for managing device configuration, allocation and software expenses. Unique to VIAVI, the multifunctional Xgig platform integrates analyzer, exerciser and jammer functions on the same chassis. This design allows users to further optimize equipment to best meet operational and budgetary requirements.

  • Flexibility - Engineers and technicians can execute analyzer with exerciser or jammer functions on the same hardware so equipment does not need to be disconnected and replaced with a different device to perform a different test
  • Save Time - The Xgig 5P16 platform provides all the necessary tools to reduce debug cycle time from anywhere with network access
  • Cut Costs - The combined functionality on one chassis provides cost flexibility that single function devices simply cannot provide. For example, users can buy an Xgig exerciser/analyzer today, and add jammer functionality when it is needed.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Media Inquiries:

North America

Sonus PR

Micah Warren

[email protected]

Latin America

Edelman Significa

Monica Czeszak

[email protected]

DACH

Riba:BusinessTalk

Michael Beyrau

[email protected]




EMEA & Asia Pacific/Japan

Sonus PR

Chevaan Seresinhe

[email protected]

India

Voila Communications

Manish Sharma

[email protected]

China

Archetype

Geff Pan

[email protected].cn

favicon.png?sn=SF12977&sd=2021-09-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viavi-xgig-5p16-delivers-new-functionality-for-improved-pci-express-5-0-testing-301381169.html

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions

