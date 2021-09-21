VIAVI Xgig 5P16 Delivers New Functionality for Improved PCI Express 5.0 Testing

PR Newswire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that the VIAVI Xgig 5P16 platform now supports analyzer bifurcation and multi-user functionality, enabling multiple users and simultaneous tests on a single platform. These enhancements allow simultaneous protocol analysis for PCI Express® (PCIe) 5.0 data traffic at all layers of the stack, speeding time-to-market and controlling total cost of ownership (TCO) for development and production of next-generation products. Marvell, a global leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, is an early adopter of the enhanced Xgig PCIe5 platform.

The ability to accommodate multiple users on the same platform, either locally or remotely, creates a wide range of possible testing configurations and enables faster equipment debug and development. Simultaneous testing of multiple PCIe 5.0 links increases productivity of each analyzer chassis for reduced cost-per-test/cost-per-user metrics, fueling operational and cost efficiencies for improved return on investment.

"As a pioneer in bringing the industry's first PCIe 5.0 SSD controllers to market with the launch of Marvell's Bravera™ SC5 controller family, we recognize the exceptional value the bifurcation and multi-user capabilities of the VIAVI Xgig 5P16 platform provide," said Vivek Khanzode, Vice President, Systems Engineering at Marvell. "This functionality helps us streamline our testing processes and get products to market much more quickly."

"The VIAVI Xgig 5P16 delivers the flexibility and cost savings that our customers require, which can be difficult to achieve with alternative single-function lab testing equipment," said Tom Fawcett, Vice President and General Manager, Lab and Production Business Unit, VIAVI. "More importantly, this platform helps equipment manufacturers complete testing and get products to market faster for an accelerated path to revenue."

The new bifurcation and multi-user capabilities are supported on both the VIAVI Xgig 5P16 and Xgig 5P8 platforms, delivering greater flexibility for managing device configuration, allocation and software expenses. Unique to VIAVI, the multifunctional Xgig platform integrates analyzer, exerciser and jammer functions on the same chassis. This design allows users to further optimize equipment to best meet operational and budgetary requirements.

Flexibility - Engineers and technicians can execute analyzer with exerciser or jammer functions on the same hardware so equipment does not need to be disconnected and replaced with a different device to perform a different test

Engineers and technicians can execute analyzer with exerciser or jammer functions on the same hardware so equipment does not need to be disconnected and replaced with a different device to perform a different test Save Time - The Xgig 5P16 platform provides all the necessary tools to reduce debug cycle time from anywhere with network access

The Xgig 5P16 platform provides all the necessary tools to reduce debug cycle time from anywhere with network access Cut Costs - The combined functionality on one chassis provides cost flexibility that single function devices simply cannot provide. For example, users can buy an Xgig exerciser/analyzer today, and add jammer functionality when it is needed.

