Utah District Court Again Rules in Favor of Overstock.com in Securities Class Action Lawsuit

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 20, 2021, the United States District Court for the District of Utah ruled in favor of Overstock.com, Inc. ( OSTK, Financial), a leading e-commerce home furnishings retailer. In a 32 page memorandum decision and order, the District Court dismissed with prejudice the securities class action lawsuit filed by Mangrove Partners Fund, LTD, against Overstock and the named individual defendants. On September 28, 2020, the District Court granted Overstock’s Motion to Dismiss the plaintiffs’ first complaint. The District Court subsequently allowed the plaintiffs to file a second complaint. Overstock argued that the second complaint should be dismissed in its entirety. The District Court agreed.



“It is gratifying that the Utah District Court agreed with our arguments and again dismissed the complaint,” said Overstock Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Johnson. “I thank the lawyers who represented Overstock so well in this matter.”

Overstock is represented by John C. Dwyer, Jessica Valenzuela Santamaria, and Jeff Lombard of Cooley LLP and Erik A. Christiansen of Parsons Behle & Latimer.

