ADP DataCloud Introduces First-of-its-Kind Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Benchmarks to Help Companies Assess and Act on Gaps

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ADP DataCloud Introduces First-of-its-Kind Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Benchmarks to Help Companies Assess and Act on Gaps

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Bolsters ADP's suite of diversity, equity, and inclusion offerings; Comprehensive solution named "2021 Top HR Product" by Human Resource Executive

PR Newswire

ROSELAND, N.J., Sept. 21, 2021

ROSELAND, N.J., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As companies continue to increase their focus on improving diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace, there is a social and business imperative to affect meaningful change through impactful DEI programs. To help companies root their plans in data and target their actions, ADP will introduce DEI Benchmarks to its award-winning people analytics solution, ADP DataCloud.

DEI_1_Agency.jpg

Learn how to use data to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion

"As organizations take a fresh look at their DEI efforts, they need transparency into their people data."

With an industry-leading ability to power workforce benchmarks, ADP's new DEI Benchmarks replace outdated, inaccurate survey data with "live" HR and compensation data from ADP's vast workforce dataset of more than 920,000 companies and 30 million+ employees. The new feature soon to be available is integrated into ADP DataCloud's DEI Dashboard, serving up the benchmarks in-line and allowing companies to compare their DEI metrics against similar companies as well as local populations through census data.

"As organizations take a fresh look at their DEI efforts, they need transparency into their people data to inform the actions they take and in turn, the difference they make," said Bob Lockett, chief diversity and talent officer for ADP. "Approaching what is an incredibly emotionally driven issue with a mindset primed for problem-solving can help businesses better define the gaps they need to close. Blending this scientific approach with the art of communication and culture-building can drive true change and lay the foundation for a more inclusive and equitable world of work."

Jack Berkowitz, chief data officer for ADP, added, "Until now, it's been difficult for companies to compare their DEI metrics to those of similar companies. With ADP's new diversity benchmarking data, they can examine trends across industries, geographies, organization sizes, and worker demographics, and make decisions that will have the greatest impact. ADP's comprehensive DEI offering pairs these insights with guided action and strategic dashboards to help companies track progress and achieve their goals."

The new DEI Benchmarks feature bolsters ADP's full suite of DEI capabilities, which recently earned recognition as a "Top HR Product" as part of the 2021 HR Technology Conference. The robust toolset addresses key DEI challenges for HR leaders including surfacing DEI diversity insights, enabling local action, creating an inclusive culture, and making change stick.

Each capability works in tandem to help companies assess, plan and act to drive measurable change:

  • Turnkey story-based insights: Receive surfaced insights into DEI trends across the organization, including glass-ceiling effects and bias in recruiting funnels.
  • Proactive recommendations and best practices: Identify pay gaps based on gender, race and ethnicity and receive tailored action plans that quantify the cost of closing gaps.
  • Embedded DEI nudges: Managers receive DEI insights within their HCM workflows to drive scalable action.
  • Research-based surveys: Implement surveys with psychometrically validated questions aimed to evaluate DEI concepts.

The solution's recognition adds to ADP's longstanding history of award wins at the conference, marking the seventh consecutive year ADP has been honored for its innovative HCM technology designed for a changing world of work.

"The power of ADP's innovation stems from its ability to leverage its unmatched workforce data to design solutions to some of the most pressing challenges HR professionals face today," said Steve Boese, co-chair of the HR Technology Conference. "ADP's DEI solution is a prime example, helping companies tackle the pressing issue of DEI in a way that's manageable and intuitive. We're excited to show this year's conference attendees the value this year's "Top HR Products" can deliver."

Winning solutions at the HR Technology Conference are selected based on several criteria, including their level of innovation, value add to the HR professional, intuitiveness for the user and ability to deliver on what they promise.

Visit the ADP Booth at the HR Technology Conference to demo ADP's extensive suite of new solutions and products. Learn more at ADP.com.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)
Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People, are trademarks of ADP, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2021 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

DEI_BM_3.jpg

DEI_BM_4.jpg

HRE_Top_Product.jpg

ADP_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY13450&sd=2021-09-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adp-datacloud-introduces-first-of-its-kind-diversity-equity-and-inclusion-benchmarks-to-help-companies-assess-and-act-on-gaps-301381070.html

SOURCE ADP, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY13450&Transmission_Id=202109210821PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY13450&DateId=20210921
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment