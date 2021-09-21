Sanmina Strengthens Focus on Extensive Optical, RF and Microelectronics Capabilities

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sanmina Strengthens Focus on Extensive Optical, RF and Microelectronics Capabilities

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Brands Optical, RF and Microelectronics Division as Advanced Micro Systems Technologies; Leverages 15 Years of Experience to Capitalize on Growing Demand for Highly-Integrated Technology Products

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM), a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company that manufactures some of the world's most complex and innovative electronic and optical products, today announced that it is strengthening its focus on its extensive optical, radio frequency (RF) and microelectronics (microE) design and manufacturing capabilities to capitalize on growing demand for highly-integrated technology products. The division has been formalized under a new brand called Advanced Micro Systems Technologies (AMST) and leverages more than 15 years of experience providing mixed technology design and assembly services and best-in-class manufacturing solutions. AMST offers end-to-end solutions to high growth, high value markets, including the communications, 5G, computing, datacenter, medical, automotive and industrial sectors, as demand for highly-integrated technology products continues to grow.

Increased speed and performance requirements are driving technology needs for integration that pack highly complex, high speed, mixed technology solutions into dramatically smaller form factors. AMST utilizes Sanmina's strong history of vertical integration expertise and provides end-to-end services to Original Equipment Manufacturers and component suppliers including design, simulation, process and test development, prototyping, design validation, product qualification and manufacturing across its global footprint.

"We're very excited to strengthen our focus under the new AMST name," said Eric Sislian, VP of the AMST division at Sanmina. "Integrating our leading optical, RF and microE capabilities into a cohesive ecosystem and leveraging our strengths in design, engineering and advanced global manufacturing into a comprehensive end-to-end service offering enables us to develop compelling technology roadmaps that help our customers win in their respective markets."

Sanmina has a strong history of developing mixed technology products, integrating RF and optical technologies that utilize its microelectronic design and assembly capabilities. Extensive packaging expertise enables solutions in customer and industry defined footprints – from microelectronic packages, to small form factor subsystems and board level solutions.

"AMST is well positioned to support growing industry demand for silicon photonics, 5G mmWave and multi-chip packaging solutions that integrate optical, RF and mixed-signal technologies in high-density form factors," said Mike Landy, President and COO of IMS Worldwide at Sanmina. "It represents the culmination of more than 15 years of experience developing product and process solutions and we will continue making strategic investments in this area to support customer growth."

The AMST division has product development and high-volume manufacturing capabilities across the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Thailand.

About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, cloud solutions, industrial, defense, medical and automotive. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.

Sanmina Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing, including the discussion regarding the Company's future prospects, contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties associated with economic conditions in the electronics industry, particularly in the principal industry sectors served by the Company, changes in customer requirements and in the volume of sales principal customers, the ability of Sanmina to effectively assimilate acquired businesses and achieve the anticipated benefits of its acquisitions, and competition and technological change. The Company's actual results of operations may differ significantly from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements as a result of these and other factors, including factors set forth in our Company's Annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/10544/SANMINA_CORPORATION_LOGO.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF12991&sd=2021-09-21 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanmina-strengthens-focus-on-extensive-optical-rf-and-microelectronics-capabilities-301381321.html

SOURCE Sanmina Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF12991&Transmission_Id=202109210830PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF12991&DateId=20210921
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment