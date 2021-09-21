Sanmina Strengthens Focus on Extensive Optical, RF and Microelectronics Capabilities

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM), a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company that manufactures some of the world's most complex and innovative electronic and optical products, today announced that it is strengthening its focus on its extensive optical, radio frequency (RF) and microelectronics (microE) design and manufacturing capabilities to capitalize on growing demand for highly-integrated technology products. The division has been formalized under a new brand called Advanced Micro Systems Technologies (AMST) and leverages more than 15 years of experience providing mixed technology design and assembly services and best-in-class manufacturing solutions. AMST offers end-to-end solutions to high growth, high value markets, including the communications, 5G, computing, datacenter, medical, automotive and industrial sectors, as demand for highly-integrated technology products continues to grow.

Increased speed and performance requirements are driving technology needs for integration that pack highly complex, high speed, mixed technology solutions into dramatically smaller form factors. AMST utilizes Sanmina's strong history of vertical integration expertise and provides end-to-end services to Original Equipment Manufacturers and component suppliers including design, simulation, process and test development, prototyping, design validation, product qualification and manufacturing across its global footprint.

"We're very excited to strengthen our focus under the new AMST name," said Eric Sislian, VP of the AMST division at Sanmina. "Integrating our leading optical, RF and microE capabilities into a cohesive ecosystem and leveraging our strengths in design, engineering and advanced global manufacturing into a comprehensive end-to-end service offering enables us to develop compelling technology roadmaps that help our customers win in their respective markets."

Sanmina has a strong history of developing mixed technology products, integrating RF and optical technologies that utilize its microelectronic design and assembly capabilities. Extensive packaging expertise enables solutions in customer and industry defined footprints – from microelectronic packages, to small form factor subsystems and board level solutions.

"AMST is well positioned to support growing industry demand for silicon photonics, 5G mmWave and multi-chip packaging solutions that integrate optical, RF and mixed-signal technologies in high-density form factors," said Mike Landy, President and COO of IMS Worldwide at Sanmina. "It represents the culmination of more than 15 years of experience developing product and process solutions and we will continue making strategic investments in this area to support customer growth."

The AMST division has product development and high-volume manufacturing capabilities across the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Thailand.

