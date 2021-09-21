Synopsys Partners with The Chertoff Group to Provide Policy-Driven Software Security Solutions

PR Newswire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced a new partnership with The Chertoff Group, a global advisory services firm that applies security expertise, technology insights, and policy intelligence to help clients build resilient organizations, gain competitive advantage, and accelerate growth.

Synopsys partners with key solution providers worldwide to help customers build more secure software faster. This partnership with The Chertoff Group brings industry-leading solution providers together to deliver application security solutions that help customers build trust in their software. Customers can now take advantage of The Chertoff Group's advisory services and Synopsys' application security domain expertise to ensure a smooth execution of cloud migration and digital transformation projects.

"The Chertoff Group's partnership with Synopsys is powerful because it combines market-leading software security and cyber risk management capabilities," said David London, a managing director at The Chertoff Group. "As we've learned from the spate of disruptive technology supply chain compromises, organizations must unify their approach to product security with enterprise cyber defense. By combining The Chertoff Group's cyber risk capabilities with Synopsys' software security expertise, we help clients overcome that compounded challenge."

Partnership highlights include:

Timely cyber policy insight that drives coordinated enterprise and product-level security direction

that drives coordinated enterprise and product-level security direction Unified threat modeling that reflects adversary behavior and facilitates better defensive coverage and prioritized countermeasures

that reflects adversary behavior and facilitates better defensive coverage and prioritized countermeasures Technical testing and validation outcomes translated into business context that enables leadership to better understand and defend against cyber security risks

"Organizations are increasingly realizing that software risk equates to business risk," said Tom Herrmann, vice president of channels and alliances at the Synopsys Software Integrity Group. "This is a central focus of the partnership between Synopsys and The Chertoff Group, which was born out of a desire to educate organizations on policies and standards and how they can be directly applied to development and deployment teams."

Join David London, managing director of cyber security at The Chertoff Group, and Tim Mackey, principal security strategist at the Synopsys Cybersecurity Research Center, on October 7 at 1pm ET for a webinar exploring some of the more significant outputs from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) in response to the recent executive order and how to actionably apply their guidance within your organization. The webinar will also cover how to identify critical software, communicate security information between teams and organizations, and address deployment considerations such as log management and zero-trust principles.

Register for the webinar.

About the Synopsys Software Integrity Group

Synopsys Software Integrity Group helps development teams build secure, high-quality software, minimizing risks while maximizing speed and productivity. Synopsys, a recognized leader in application security, provides static analysis, software composition analysis, and dynamic analysis solutions that enable teams to quickly find and fix vulnerabilities and defects in proprietary code, open source components, and application behavior. With a combination of industry-leading tools, services, and expertise, only Synopsys helps organizations optimize security and quality in DevSecOps and throughout the software development life cycle. Learn more at www.synopsys.com/software .

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com .

About The Chertoff Group

The Chertoff Group is a global advisory services firm focused on security and risk management. The firm applies security expertise, technology insights, and policy intelligence to help clients build resilient organizations, gain competitive advantage, and accelerate growth. Through the firm's Strategic Advisory Services Practice Area, The Chertoff Group offers comprehensive security assessments, risk management strategies, policy and planning frameworks, and ongoing monitoring services to help clients anticipate, prepare for and build capabilities necessary to navigate today's complex threat environment. For more information about The Chertoff Group, visit http://www.chertoffgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

