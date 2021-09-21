Blender Bites Completes Reverse-Takeover with Balsam Technologies

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Blender Bites Completes Reverse-Takeover with Balsam Technologies

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Blender Bites Limited (formerly, Balsam Technologies Corp.) (the "Company" or "Blender") (CSE:BITE) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition (the "Transaction") of all of the outstanding securities of the privately held, Blender Bites (Holdings) Limited (formerly, Blender Bites Incorporated) ("BBI"). The Transaction proceeded pursuant to a definitive share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 31, 2021, among the Company, BBI and the former shareholders of BBI (the "Vendors").BBLogopic09212021insert.jpg

In connection with the Transaction, the Company delisted from the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on Monday, September 20, 2021, and will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 under the symbol "BITE" (the "Listing").

About Blender Bites

Blender Bites is a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen food products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2016 and was first to market in Western Canada with a pre-portioned "easy smoothie" product that is free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. They contain no added sugars and are made in Canada. Blender Bites products are distributed nationally across Canada and are currently sold in over 800 stores, including Sobeys, Safeway, Save on Foods, Whole Foods Market, Buy-Low/Nesters, IGA and Fresh Street.

image.jpeg

Reverse-Takeover Transaction

The Transaction closed on September 20, 2021, and the Company acquired all of the outstanding securities of BBI in exchange for 11,773,580 common shares of the Company ("Consideration Shares") and 10,136,790 share purchase warrants ("Consideration Warrants"). In accordance with the policies of the CSE, 5,025,079 of the Consideration Shares held by Chelsie Hodge, the new Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will be subject to a 36-month escrow, whereby 10% of such shares will be released upon the Listing, with the remaining shares being released in equal tranches of 15% every six months after the Listing.

Following the completion of the Transaction, the Company's Board now includes Chelsie Hodge, Patrick Morris, Christopher Mackay and Grant Smith. Chelsie Hodge has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, and Geoff Balderson will continue as Chief Financial Officer.

Conversion of Subscription Receipts

On August 31, 2021, the Company completed a non-brokered private placement (the "Financing") of 3,884,500 subscription receipts (each, a "Receipt") at a price of $1.00 per Receipt for gross proceeds of $3,884,500. Proceeds from the Financing were held in escrow pending completion of the Transaction. Following today's completion of the Transaction, each Receipt automatically converted into one common share of the Company and one-half-of-one common share purchase warrant of the Company, with each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $2.00 per share until August 31, 2023.

Following completion of the Transaction

Net proceeds of the Financing will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes of the Company upon completion of the Transaction. The securities issued in connection with the financing are subject to a statutory hold period expiring January 1, 2022.

For further information, contact:

Blender IR Team email at:
Email - [email protected]
Telephone - +1-888-997-2055

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Blender Bites Limited
Chelsie Hodge, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, nor the Canadian Securities Exchange, has in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the listing statement prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain capital markets; and delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will proceed on the terms contemplated above or at all and that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Blender Bites Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664926/Blender-Bites-Completes-Reverse-Takeover-with-Balsam-Technologies

img.ashx?id=664926

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment