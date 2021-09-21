Realogy Named A Great Place To Work® For Fourth Year In A Row

PR Newswire

MADISON, N.J., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the fourth year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on current employee feedback about their experience working at Realogy. This year, 86% of Realogy employees said the company is a great place to work – 27 percentage points higher than a typical U.S.-based company, according to the National Employee Engagement Survey by Great Place to Work®.

"I am incredibly proud that for the fourth consecutive year Realogy has been recognized as a Great Place to Work," said Ryan Schneider, Realogy's chief executive officer and president. "As we continue to transform and accelerate Realogy's leadership in both residential real estate and workplace culture, the Great Place to Work designation is especially meaningful. The direct feedback from our people reflects not only their company pride but also their strong dedication to supporting affiliated agents, franchise owners, customers, and each other, every day."

Over two-thousand employees participated in the Great Place to Work survey, with Realogy scoring particularly high ratings, 90% and up, to questions, such as feeling welcomed when joining the company, being given a lot of responsibility, and people caring about each other.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Realogy is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

Realogy is consistently recognized for its culture of inclusion, integrity, and innovation, most recently being named one of LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S. and being recognized for ten consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. The company is adopting a hybrid approach for corporate employees as it redefines the future of work, transitioning to a "Home to Hub" work environment where employees have the freedom and flexibility to determine where and how they work to best meet and exceed their goals. Realogy is also redesigning its Madison, N.J., headquarters office and other corporate hubs to serve as collaboration, innovation, and showcase spaces where employees can meet and brainstorm, solve challenges, and lead into the future.

Read more about Realogy's award-winning culture in the company's 2020 CSR Report.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.4 million home transactions in 2020. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 194,200 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 142,700 independent sales agents in 117 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for ten consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row and is one of LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realogy-named-a-great-place-to-work-for-fourth-year-in-a-row-301381640.html

SOURCE Realogy Holdings Corp.