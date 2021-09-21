Logo
For the Second Year in a Row, Zovio Recognized as a Cigna 2021 Well-Being Award Winner

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2021

CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO), an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers, announced it is a recipient of the Cigna Health Insurance 2021 Well-Being Award for the second year in a row. Zovio continues to be recognized by Cigna Health for its dedication to promoting, improving, and fostering the health and wellbeing of its employees.

Zovio_logo.jpg

"The global pandemic continues to challenge us all in ways we never imagined. Consistent with our people-first culture, we always have our team members' health and wellbeing at the forefront of our minds as we navigate the complexities of COVID-19," said Mark Putrus, Senior Vice President, Chief People Officer for Zovio. "The key to a thriving work environment is connecting with our employees to discover how we can provide additional support in this new normal. We are honored to receive the Cigna Well-Being Award for a second consecutive year and thank our partners at Cigna for recognizing Zovio's commitment to delivering excellence in our health and wellness programs."

Zovio approaches employee health and wellbeing with an all-encompassing mindset, offering employees a range of benefits, including robust and affordable health insurance, lifestyle management programs, and free health coaching. That's in addition to Zovio's commitment to mental health, paid time off, an onsite Health & Wellness Center, and a virtual wellness week featuring a Live Chef Demo on nutritious, healthy food options. These wellness benefits are complemented by Zovio's other programs, like tuition reimbursement, student loan repayment, paid time off for volunteering, an employee stock purchase plan, and financial planning.

"We wish to congratulate Zovio on once again being selected for the Cigna Well-Being Award. It is a great achievement to earn this recognition even once, however Zovio has earned this award multiple times," said Gene Rapisardi, Market President Southern California & Nevada for Cigna Health. "This is an outstanding accomplishment and demonstrates the incredible commitment Zovio has made to the health and wellbeing of their employees and families. In short, Zovio stands out as an example of how an employer can invest in the health and wellbeing of their employees. Zovio is truly making a difference!"

About Zovio
Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy and TutorMe, leverages its core strengths to solve priority market needs through education technology services. Using proprietary advanced data analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

Contact: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA14318&sd=2021-09-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/for-the-second-year-in-a-row-zovio-recognized-as-a-cigna-2021-well-being-award-winner-301381879.html

SOURCE Zovio

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA14318&Transmission_Id=202109211500PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA14318&DateId=20210921
