Graybug Vision to Participate in the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

BALTIMORE, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graybug Vision, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve, today announced that Fred Guerard, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer of Graybug Vision, will present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 11:20 a.m. ET / 8:20 a.m. PT. Dr. Guerard will provide a corporate update, including a full analysis of the 18-month data from the ALTISSIMO Phase 2b trial of GB-102 1mg.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors and Media section of the company’s website at https://investors.graybug.vision/news-events/events-presentations, with a replay available shortly after the live event.

About Graybug

Graybug is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s proprietary ocular delivery technologies are designed to maintain effective drug levels in ocular tissue for six months and potentially longer, improving disease management, reducing healthcare burdens and ultimately delivering better clinical outcomes. Graybug’s lead product candidate, GB-102, a formulation of the pan-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor, sunitinib malate targeting a six-month or longer dosing regimen, inhibits multiple neovascular pathways for the intravitreal treatment of retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration. Graybug’s other product candidates developed using its proprietary technologies also include GB-401, an injectable sustained-release formulation of a beta-adrenergic blocker prodrug, for primary open-angle glaucoma, with a dosing regimen of once every six months or longer, and GB-103, a longer-acting version of GB-102, designed to maintain therapeutic drug levels in the retinal tissue for 12 months with a single injection. Founded in 2011 on the basis of technology licensed from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Graybug is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. For more information, please visit www.graybug.vision.