Chindata Group Joins RE100, Committing to 100% Renewable Power in Its Global Data Centers by 2040

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 22, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marking the first anniversary of China’s pledge to hit peak emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060, Chindata Group, a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, is officially joining the RE100 initiative on 22 September 2021. The company also announces its 2040 carbon neutral goals, wherein all of its next-generation hyperscale data centers around the globe will be powered by 100% renewable energy solutions by 2040.

RE100 is a global renewable energy initiative jointly launched by The Climate Group and CDP in 2014, bringing together businesses around the world that are committed to 100% renewable energy. To date, over 300 global companies have joined the initiative, some of which have already achieved that goal through their own means or the purchase of Renewable Energy Certificates and renewable electricity.

Chindata Group has successfully implemented net zero carbon emissions solutions for digital infrastructure in China through green power consumption initiatives including direct green power trading, innovative regional green power consumption mechanisms, development of renewable energy power stations, and development of integrated power Generation-Grid-Load-Storage projects. As a result, the company is confident that it is on track to achieving 100% renewable power in its global data centers by 2040, benefiting from factors such as the global zero-carbon digital infrastructure and manufacturing industry chain as well as innovative Asia-Pacific clean energy synergies. This effort also aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of addressing the most pressing challenges facing mankind.

In addition, Alex Ju, Founder and CEO of Chindata Group, a pioneer who champions the renewable power transition in the digital infrastructure industry, will be the headline judge for the RE100 Leadership Awards 2021. The Awards recognize the outstanding work of RE100 members in accelerating the transition to 100% renewable electricity.

About Chindata Group
Chindata Group ( CD) is a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets and a first mover in building next-generation hyperscale data centers in China, India and Southeast Asia markets, focusing on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. Chindata Group provides its clients with business solutions in major countries and regions in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, including asset-heavy ecosystem chain services such as industrial bases, data centers, network and IT value-added services.

Chindata Group operates two sub-brands: "Chindata" and "Bridge Data Centres". Chindata operates hyper-density IT cluster infrastructure in the Greater Beijing Area, the Yangtze River Delta Area and the Greater Bay Area, the three key economic areas in China, and has become the engine of the regional digital economies. Bridge Data Centres, with its top international development and operation talents in the industry, owns fast deployable data center clusters in Malaysia and India, and seeks business opportunities in other Asia-Pacific emerging markets. Visit official website for more information: https://www.chindatagroup.com.

For media enquiries, please contact:
Ms. Xiaolin Zhao
[email protected]
