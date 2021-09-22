Celanese Launches Hostaform® RF for Rotomolding Tank Applications

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announced the launch of Hostaform® RF, a low permeation acetal copolymer tailored for Small Off-Road Engine and marine fuel tanks, hydraulic reservoirs, and industrial bulk containers.

“Celanese’s long history and expertise in acetal polymer formulation and processing helped us design a specific solution optimized for the rotational molding process,” said Adam Larkin, Senior Manager, Acetal Product Marketing. “This single-layer solution enables optimal tank designs without any secondary operations, thereby increasing efficiency and productivity for our customers.”

As the leading acetal copolymer supplier for automotive fuel systems, Celanese has specifically formulated Hostaform® RF to deliver an easy-to-use, drop-in solution for traditional rotational molding. The rotational molding method creates parts by placing material inside a heated, hollow, rotating mold where material is dispersed evenly.

The new RF resin system delivers the excellent mechanical and chemical-resistant properties of Celanese’s Hostaform® acetal copolymer while also providing a single-layer solution versus multilayer tank systems requiring secondary treatment, such as fluorination. Hostaform® RF delivers an unprecedented balance of impact and durability performance along with low fuel permeation that customers need to meet U.S. EPA regulations.

Celanese will showcase this new acetal solution at the Rotoplas 2021 conference in Chicago, Ill., Sept. 20-23 in booth #629. At the conference, Celanese will give two presentations, as follows:

“Celanese ‘What’s New’: HostaformÒRF” presented by Robert Nist, Business Development Manager, at 3:30 p.m. Central time on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

“Rotomoldable Acetal for Tank Solutions” presented by Darin Grinsteinner, Product Development, at 8:30 a.m. Central time on Thursday, Sept. 23.

Product Availability & Contacts

To learn more about Celanese Hostaform® RF for rotomolding applications, please contact a commercial representative via email: [email protected] or visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.celanese.com%2Fen%2Fengineered-materials%2Fproducts%2FHostaform-POM--Celcon-POM%2FHostaform-RF-solution.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2020 net sales of $5.7 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com.

All registered trademarks are owned by Celanese International Corporation or its affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210922005487/en/