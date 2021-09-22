Elixinol Expands Product Line With First CBD Pet Collection

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Elixinol Expands Product Line With First CBD Pet Collection

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

New Mobility Dog Chew Features Patented Natural Ingredient Anivestin™

PR Newswire

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 22, 2021

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elixinol, a global hemp-derived CBD brand and industry veteran, introduced its first line of pet products. The new collection is specifically formulated for dogs and includes a bacon-flavored tincture and two functionally focused CBD dog chews targeting specific benefits. The collection is available now on Elixinol.com.

Elixinol_Dog_Products.jpg

"Our mission has always been to improve the quality of people's lives through the power of natural, science-backed products created with integrity," said Rob Hasselman, President of the Americas – Elixinol. "We are so proud to extend that opportunity to our furry family members. We all want to see our dogs happy, healthy and active, and now our loyal customers can turn to the Elixinol brand to help support that."

Elixinol Pet products go through the same rigorous third-party testing and quality control as the brand's full product line. Elixinol provides clear and detailed certificates of authenticity (COAs) and ensures its partners are held to the same standards. All COAs are published on Elixinol.com.

The Elixinol Pet collection includes:

Everyday Dog Drops:

  • Broad-spectrum hemp extract blended with MCT coconut oil
  • CBD works with your furry friend's endocannabinoid system to support daily wellness.
  • Natural bacon flavor

Calm Dog Chew:

  • Promotes calm and relaxation for adult dogs with occasional nervousness, stress or over-activity.
  • 5mg of CBD, 50mg of Ashwagandha, 25mg of Chamomile, 50mg of L-Theanine and 25mg of Lemon Balm per chew
  • Offered in Peanut Butter Liver flavor

Active Mobility Dog Chew:

  • Supports mobility and joint health for adult dogs
  • 5mg of CBD, 225mg of Turmeric Powder, and 250mg of Anivestin™, a patented, natural joint care ingredient clinically tested to help joint discomfort and improve mobility as dogs age
  • Anivestin™ contains a proprietary bioflavonoid mixture derived from two well-known medicinal plants with a long history of use.
  • Research also has shown that Anivestin™ can help support occasional symptoms of gingivitis in animals.
  • Offered in Peanut Butter Cheddar flavor

About Elixinol:
Elixinol is an original pioneer in the CBD industry — founded in 2014 with the mission to bring CBD into the forefront to help people unlock their full potential. A global company, Elixinol leads with integrity and knowledge, developing science-backed products made with the natural power of plants for specific benefits. Elixinol products are sold at Elixinol.com, at over 2,600 natural, specialty and conventional grocery stores and pharmacies across the U.S., and around the world. Elixinol distributes CBD products in North and South America, throughout Europe, Asia and the Pacific Region. Elixinol's parent company Elixinol Wellness Limited (elixinolwellness.com) is publicly traded on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: EXL) and on the U.S. OTC (OTC:ELLXF). More information is available at Elixinolwellness.com and Elixinol.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Contacts:
Danielle Herbst / Dana Lewis
Stanton & Company
[email protected]
[email protected]

Elixinol_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=AQ14268&sd=2021-09-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elixinol-expands-product-line-with-first-cbd-pet-collection-301382332.html

SOURCE Elixinol

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ14268&Transmission_Id=202109220912PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ14268&DateId=20210922
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment