Pizza Hut System Working to Hire 40,000 New Team Members by the End of 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Pizza Hut System Working to Hire 40,000 New Team Members by the End of 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

America's favorite pizza company to host the first-ever "Pizza Hut: Pathways to Possibility" conference open to the public on Sept. 29

PR Newswire

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 22, 2021

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza Hut and its franchisees are working to hire 40,000 new permanent team members to work in restaurants across the country by the end of 2021. Positions are available at both corporate and franchised restaurants at multiple levels with the majority of open jobs focused on cook and driver roles as Pizza Hut continues its momentum, seeing high demand through contactless delivery and pickup occasions.

Invitation_Pizza_Hut.jpg

To help develop current employees across the system and spotlight the Pizza Hut brand's culture for new applicants, Pizza Hut and its franchisees are hosting a free virtual "Pizza Hut: Pathways to Possibility" conference on Sept. 29 beginning at 1 p.m. CST. Open to all pizza lovers, the conference will feature snackable sessions that will highlight Pizza Hut's inclusive culture, franchise organizations, the resume-building opportunities that come with a job at a Pizza Hut branded restaurant, and how current or new employees can advance their career within the brand.

The free virtual conference will run on Sept. 29 from 1p.m. CST5p.m. CST and registration is now open at the site HERE, where you will also be able to access the full "Pizza Hut: Pathways to Possibility" conference agenda.

Notable speakers include Tre Wilcox, Professional Chef, past Top Chef participant and two-time James Beard Foundation nominee ("Rising Star Chef"); Michael Wigge, Author, Motivational Speaker and Challenge Coach; Chequan Lewis, Pizza Hut's Chief Equity Officer; Cristi Lockett, Pizza Hut's Chief People Officer; Mike Quinn, Pizza Hut franchisee and JJB Brands President; and Carri Haller, Talent Acquisition and Training Manager for Pizza Hut of Fort Wayne. Throughout the conference, attendees will also be able to hear from many other franchise and corporate employees in the Pizza Hut family, ranging from drivers to restaurant and multi-unit managers, regional directors, and franchise owners, about their experiences with the brand and the benefits of becoming part of the Pizza Hut team.

"Pizza Hut has continued to see explosive growth over the past few months, with the business performing extremely well as a result of increased demand," said Cristi Lockett, chief people officer, Pizza Hut. "As we continue to grow in an especially tight labor market, it's more important than ever to highlight our best-in-class brand culture as we strive to keep delivering America's favorite pizza."

Employees at a Pizza Hut branded restaurant may enjoy a number of attractive benefits including access to:

  • Life Unboxed EDU, an educational program through which team members can earn college credits through on-the-job experience and training, as well as reduced tuition for college courses
  • A clear career path that encourages growth and promotion within the organization
  • Career recognition through programs like the Pizza Hut Proud Awards that honor restaurant teams and managers who go above and beyond while serving their customers, team members and communities

Those interested in learning more about the opportunities and available jobs in the Pizza Hut system can visit and apply at Jobs.PizzaHut.com. Most Pizza Hut restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees. Franchisees are the exclusive employer of their employees and as such are solely responsible for all employment related matters in their restaurants. The benefits referenced herein may not be available at all Pizza Hut restaurants. Pizza Hut and its franchisees are equal opportunity employers committed to a diverse and inclusive workforce. 

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), was founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan. and operates nearly 18,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. With easy order options including the Pizza Hut app, mobile site, and Amazon and Google devices, Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has Hut Rewards, the Pizza Hut loyalty program that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order.

Now more than ever, restaurants have an important role in helping to safely feed families. As one of the largest pizza brands in the U.S. by store count, Pizza Hut is committed to doing its part. To help keep team members and customers safe, customers can get their favorite Pizza Hut pizza via three contactless offerings: curbside pickup, delivery, or carryout.

Pizza Hut is also the proprietor of The Literacy Project, an initiative designed to enable access, empower teachers and inspire a lifelong love of reading. The program is rooted in the foundation set by the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program, which is the longest-running corporate supported literacy program, impacting more than 14 million students each year. Pizza Hut is the Official and Only Pizza Sponsor of the NFL.

For more information about Pizza Hut, visit www.pizzahut.com or www.pizzahut.com/c/content/sitemap.

Contact:
Brett LeVecchio, Pizza Hut
972.338.6730 / [email protected]

Pizza_Hut_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG14708&sd=2021-09-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pizza-hut-system-working-to-hire-40-000-new-team-members-by-the-end-of-2021--301382579.html

SOURCE Pizza Hut

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG14708&Transmission_Id=202109221000PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG14708&DateId=20210922
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment