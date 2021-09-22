Vitana-X Plans to Open in Russia by the End of 2021

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / VitanaX, Inc. (OTC:VITX), a provider of comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health with a wellness network marketing program, is pleased to announce it plans to start to sell in Russia before the end 2021.

Founder Bernhard Sammer expects the necessary product certifications to be granted shortly. Currently they are being processed by the ‘Household Institution for Healthcare FBUZ at the Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology in St. Peterburg' and should be issued immediately.

At the time of the opening, Vitana-X will have CBD-, CBN-, CDE-, OMEGA-Droplets available for the distributors and resale to customers.

Founder Bernhard Sammer, commented, "To establish our presence in Russia, we are considering a licensee model such as a master distributorship ongoing with the founding of a corporation on location. At the beginning we will start our activities in the metro areas of St. Peterburg and Moscow. Later we will expand step by step into overall Russia."

The ranking of the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA) ranks Russia as #4 in Europe and #15 globally. In 2020, 4.6 million distributors generated annual sales of $2.2 billion.

Sammer, continued, "Over time we've been observing a constant growth of the potential group of buyers for our innovative products and have been preparing our market entry. Overall Russia has a high need for risk -free business opportunities. This is indicated be the high number of fulltime and parttime people already involved in Direct Selling."

In addition to its own potential Russia as the nucleus of the former USSR is also able to take over the role of a hub looking at a possible expansion into the numerous bordering ex-Soviet Republics, which are now independent countries today, such as Azerbaijan or Kazakhstan.

About Vitana-X

Vitana-X, Inc.'s (OTC:VITX) Vitana-X, an international wellness company specializing in the development and manufacture of health-promoting products based on DNA analysis. As a pioneer in this industry and a worldwide network of highly qualified experts, it offers its customers extensive opportunities to lead a healthier life. Vitana-X offers comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health by helping you achieve the desired results and offering exercises that fit your body type. Vitana-X wants to support people in their healthy development and be their reliable partner for their full potential. Vitana-X comes from two worlds and wants to unite them in the future - science and the challenges of daily life, so that its customers can continue to care for other areas of life without sacrificing a healthy life.

For additional information on Vitana-X, please visit: https://vitanax.net/en/

