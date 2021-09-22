NeutriSci Receives Additional Purchase Order and Deposit from Tabletz Distribution Partner

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / NeutriSci International Inc. ("NeutriSci" or the "Company") ( TSXV:NU, Financial)(OTCQB:NRXCF)(FRANKFURT:1N9), an innovative technology company developing products, licencing IP and technology for B2B partnerships and the nutraceutical industry, is pleased to announce that it has received an additional order from Tabletz LLC.

Tabletz LLC received a purchase order from one of its distribution partners in Japan and has placed an additional order with the Company for three-tab Tabletz sticks, including all 3 flavours - Mint, Lemon and Berry. The order, which is for approximately US$250,000, will see the first tranche of product ship to Japan on or before mid November.

Glen Rehman, CEO of NeutriSci, commented, "We are pleased to have received this additional purchase order from Tabletz. This order comes from a new retail partner and signifies that Tabletz LLC and their partners continue to expand the distribution network in Japan. Previous purchase orders are still in effect and will make it to store shelves as retailers continue to come online. We look forward to continuing to build out the distribution network with Tabletz LLC."

About NeutriSci International Inc.

NeutriSci specializes in the innovation, production, and formulation of nutraceutical products. Established in 2009, NeutriSci's is building sustainable sales models with Convenience, Chain Drug, and Mass Market and Supermarket retailers for its products offering co-branding as well as private label opportunities and contract manufacturing services. For more information, please visit: www.neutrisci.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

NEUTRISCI INTERNATIONAL INC.

Glen Rehman

CEO

Tel: (403) 264-6320

For investor inquiries, please contact [email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Statements in this press release have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Products or ingredients are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE: NeutriSci International Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/665181/NeutriSci-Receives-Additional-Purchase-Order-and-Deposit-from-Tabletz-Distribution-Partner



