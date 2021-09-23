AI/ML Innovations Completes Transaction to Acquire Significant Interest in Digital Mental Health Provider, Tech2Heal

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

AI/ML Innovations Completes Transaction to Acquire Significant Interest in Digital Mental Health Provider, Tech2Heal

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
  • Historical track record/proof of business model - the founders of Tech2Heal utilized an earlier version of their digital wellness platform model to generate historical revenues totalling US$4.2 million, providing services to leading health insurers such as Malakoff Humanis, Groupe Mutuel, Mapa, Apicil and others.

    • TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to announce that it entered into a definitive agreement with the Paris, France based company, Tech2Heal SAS (DBA Tech2Health), regarding the acquisition of an equity interest in Tech2Heal and certain exclusive territorial commercial rights to its products, by AIML (the "Transaction").

    Tech2Health is a digital healthcare innovator with a portfolio of mental wellness and health-tech products and services designed to improve an individual's mental well-being by utilizing a unique blend of proprietary digital assets, remote live counselling, and a physical wellness center. Tech2Health has developed a clinically supported and evidence-based methodology consisting of psychotherapies and non-medicinal interventions that apply body and mind healing techniques, delivered via a secure digital platform.

    The salient commercial terms of the Transaction are:

    1. AIML and Tech2Heal co-own, on a 70:30 basis, equity in an AIML subsidiary called AI Rx Inc, a B.C. company. AI Rx Inc. has been granted 100% of the North American rights (USA, Canada, and Mexico) to the exclusive commercial use of all products, brands, and trademarks of Tech2Heal, in perpetuity (the "Strategic Alliance"). AIML will issue 1.5 million of its common shares (subject to a minimum 12-month voluntary restriction) from its treasury (at a deemed price of CAD$0.80 per share) to Tech2Heal as full and final compensation regarding the Strategic Alliance. AIML retains 2 of 3 Board seats, as well as management and operational control of AI Rx Inc.
    2. AIML acquires an undivided interest in Tech2Health's global operations by way of a €2million total investment into Tech2Heal, in return for 22.22% of Tech2Heal's common share equity. AIML advanced €750,000 in conjunction with the closing of the Transaction, with an additional €250,000 due on the 6-month anniversary, €500,000 due on the 12-month anniversary, and a final €500,000 due on the 18-month anniversary of the closing of the Transaction. The funds advanced to Tech2Heal by AIML will be used to further Tech2Health's technologies and global market penetration strategies as per a pre-agreed upon use of proceeds plan. AIML will hold a permanent seat on the Board of Directors of Tech2Heal.
    3. AIML has agreed to pay an arm's length finder a fee equivalent to 5% of the acquisition value for the introduction to Tech2Heal. The fee will be payable in units of AIML at a deemed value of $0.80 per unit. Each unit is comprised of one share and one warrant exercisable at $1.00 for 2 years.

    About Tech2Health https://www.qookka.me/

    Tech2Health's premier product, Qookka Live, provides mental and emotional health preventive and support services to corporations and health insurers from within one cohesive app. Qookka Live affords simple, intuitive access to licensed therapists and their patients, and supplements these consultations with both digital courses and live sessions of wellness coaching in six areas: meditation, mindfulness, yoga, art therapy, Tai chi and Qi Qong.

    About AI/ML Innovations Inc.

    AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge (70% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (22% owned by AIML), and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

    On behalf of the Board of Directors
    Tim Daniels, Executive Chairman

    For more information about AI/ML Innovations:

    For detailed information please see AI/ML's website at https://aiml-innovations.com/ or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

    For further information: Blake Fallis at (778) 405-0882 or [email protected].

    Presentations:
    Corporate video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2QSjo7clXc&feature=youtu.be
    Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCfOj2P_Fu3TOK6Jl1G9vEQ

    Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

    Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, the uncertainty of competition by other industry players, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals and the ability to raise additional capital as may be needed in the future. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in preparing such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove imprecise and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

    The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

    SOURCE: AI/ML Innovations Inc.



    View source version on accesswire.com:
    https://www.accesswire.com/665210/AIML-Innovations-Completes-Transaction-to-Acquire-Significant-Interest-in-Digital-Mental-Health-Provider-Tech2Heal

    img.ashx?id=665210

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment