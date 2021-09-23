BT and Oracle to accelerate delivery of new 5G services in the UK

PR Newswire

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BT Group—the UK's largest mobile and broadband provider—has selected Oracle Communications Cloud Native Converged Policy Management to optimize its network resources and bring new 5G offerings to market faster. The solution will enable BT to quickly and seamlessly test and implement 5G services—such as live streaming and zero-rated 5G content—across its EE mobile network.

Oracle Communications Cloud Native Converged Policy Management makes it easier for network engineers to design, test and deploy new services across both 4G and 5G networks. Oracle's easy-to-use policy design engine will enable BT to test and quickly implement new 5G service plans and experiences, such as live streaming and augmented reality (AR), reducing testing and implementation time to a matter of minutes, instead of months. Oracle's policy management will also give BT the flexibility to optimize network and subscriber resources to launch 5G-enabled Internet of Things (IoT) service offerings to consumer and enterprise customers.

Leveraging Oracle's built-in analytics function and support for edge-routing, BT will be able to make intelligent policy decisions using subscriber, class of service, quality of services (QoS) and network resource data in real-time to deliver the best, most reliable experience for customers.

"BT Group, and EE in particular, have a long-standing, successful track record with Oracle," said Howard Watson, Chief Technology Officer, BT. "As we move to this next evolution in networking, Oracle is helping us reduce complexity with solutions that ease the migration to 5G and provide the flexibility needed both to introduce innovative new services, and also ensure we're offering our customers the right levels of service according to their needs. Working with Oracle further supports our ambitions towards delivering a mobile network that continues to exceed customer expectations."

BT chose Oracle Communications for this initiative based on Oracle's decades of network infrastructure and security expertise in multivendor networks worldwide.

"Providing a reliable and unified customer experience during the 4G to 5G migration process is essential for ensuring long-term market uptake of 5G services," said Caroline Chappell, Analysis Mason. "Oracle provides a best-in-class converged policy solution that leverages the cloud native technologies needed to successfully deploy the next generation mobile network in the UK."

Oracle Communications Consulting (OCC) will support the policy solution implementation and the eventual migration of BT's 4G voice and data services services to 5G; assisting BT with policy design, optimization and 5G software testing using Oracle's Automated Testing Suite.

"Oracle Communications technology is helping forward-thinking operators such as BT, future-proof their 5G vision," said Andrew Morawski, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Communications, Networks. "With a unified, future-ready policy management platform, BT can optimize network resources appropriately and bring new, innovative services and experiences to customers more quickly."

BT also leverages a variety of other Oracle Communications network products, for 3G and 4G SIP and Diameter Signaling solutions.

About EE and BT

BT Group is the UK's leading telecommunications and network provider and a leading provider of global communications services and solutions, serving customers in 180 countries. Its principal activities in the UK include the provision of fixed voice, mobile, broadband and TV (including Sport) and a range of products and services over converged fixed and mobile networks to consumer, business and public sector customers. For its global customers, BT provides managed services, security and network and IT infrastructure services to support their operations all over the world. BT consists of four customer-facing units: Consumer, Enterprise, Global and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Openreach, which provides access network services to over 650 communications provider customers who sell phone, broadband and Ethernet services to homes and businesses across the UK. For the year ended 31 March 2021, BT Group's reported revenue was £21,331m with reported profit before taxation of £1,804m.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

For more information, visit www.bt.com/about

About Oracle Communications

Oracle Communications provides integrated communications and cloud solutions for Service Providers and Enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation journey in a communications-driven world from network evolution to digital business to customer experience. www.oracle.com/communications

About Oracle

Oracle offers suites of integrated applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

