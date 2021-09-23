BT and Oracle to accelerate delivery of new 5G services in the UK

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

BT and Oracle to accelerate delivery of new 5G services in the UK

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Oracle Communications Converged Policy Management will support new 5G offerings across the EE mobile network

PR Newswire

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2021

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BT Group—the UK's largest mobile and broadband provider—has selected Oracle Communications Cloud Native Converged Policy Management to optimize its network resources and bring new 5G offerings to market faster. The solution will enable BT to quickly and seamlessly test and implement 5G services—such as live streaming and zero-rated 5G content—across its EE mobile network.

Oracle_Logo.jpg

Oracle Communications Cloud Native Converged Policy Management makes it easier for network engineers to design, test and deploy new services across both 4G and 5G networks. Oracle's easy-to-use policy design engine will enable BT to test and quickly implement new 5G service plans and experiences, such as live streaming and augmented reality (AR), reducing testing and implementation time to a matter of minutes, instead of months. Oracle's policy management will also give BT the flexibility to optimize network and subscriber resources to launch 5G-enabled Internet of Things (IoT) service offerings to consumer and enterprise customers.

Leveraging Oracle's built-in analytics function and support for edge-routing, BT will be able to make intelligent policy decisions using subscriber, class of service, quality of services (QoS) and network resource data in real-time to deliver the best, most reliable experience for customers.

"BT Group, and EE in particular, have a long-standing, successful track record with Oracle," said Howard Watson, Chief Technology Officer, BT. "As we move to this next evolution in networking, Oracle is helping us reduce complexity with solutions that ease the migration to 5G and provide the flexibility needed both to introduce innovative new services, and also ensure we're offering our customers the right levels of service according to their needs. Working with Oracle further supports our ambitions towards delivering a mobile network that continues to exceed customer expectations."

BT chose Oracle Communications for this initiative based on Oracle's decades of network infrastructure and security expertise in multivendor networks worldwide.

"Providing a reliable and unified customer experience during the 4G to 5G migration process is essential for ensuring long-term market uptake of 5G services," said Caroline Chappell, Analysis Mason. "Oracle provides a best-in-class converged policy solution that leverages the cloud native technologies needed to successfully deploy the next generation mobile network in the UK."

Oracle Communications Consulting (OCC) will support the policy solution implementation and the eventual migration of BT's 4G voice and data services services to 5G; assisting BT with policy design, optimization and 5G software testing using Oracle's Automated Testing Suite.

"Oracle Communications technology is helping forward-thinking operators such as BT, future-proof their 5G vision," said Andrew Morawski, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Communications, Networks. "With a unified, future-ready policy management platform, BT can optimize network resources appropriately and bring new, innovative services and experiences to customers more quickly."

BT also leverages a variety of other Oracle Communications network products, for 3G and 4G SIP and Diameter Signaling solutions.

More information on the Oracle Converged Policy is available in the following eBook, video, report and infographic. To learn more about Oracle Communications industry solutions, visit: Oracle Communications LinkedIn, or join the conversation at Twitter @OracleComms.

Other Resources:

About EE and BT
BT Group is the UK's leading telecommunications and network provider and a leading provider of global communications services and solutions, serving customers in 180 countries. Its principal activities in the UK include the provision of fixed voice, mobile, broadband and TV (including Sport) and a range of products and services over converged fixed and mobile networks to consumer, business and public sector customers. For its global customers, BT provides managed services, security and network and IT infrastructure services to support their operations all over the world. BT consists of four customer-facing units: Consumer, Enterprise, Global and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Openreach, which provides access network services to over 650 communications provider customers who sell phone, broadband and Ethernet services to homes and businesses across the UK. For the year ended 31 March 2021, BT Group's reported revenue was £21,331m with reported profit before taxation of £1,804m.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

For more information, visit www.bt.com/about

About Oracle Communications
Oracle Communications provides integrated communications and cloud solutions for Service Providers and Enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation journey in a communications-driven world from network evolution to digital business to customer experience. www.oracle.com/communications

About Oracle
Oracle offers suites of integrated applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

favicon.png?sn=SF16066&sd=2021-09-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bt-and-oracle-to-accelerate-delivery-of-new-5g-services-in-the-uk-301383399.html

SOURCE Oracle

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF16066&Transmission_Id=202109230400PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF16066&DateId=20210923
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment