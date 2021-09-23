Salesforce Raises FY22 Revenue Guidance; Initiates FY23 Revenue, GAAP Operating Margin, and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced the following revision to its Fiscal Year 2022 revenue guidance and initiation of Fiscal Year 2023 guidance as of Sept. 23, 2021.

Raises FY22 revenue guidance to a range of $26.25 billion to $26.35 billion.

Initiates FY23 revenue guidance of $31.65 billion to $31.80 billion.

Initiates FY23 GAAP operating margin guidance of 3.0% to 3.5% and non-GAAP operating margin guidance of 20.0%.

Salesforce will hold its annual Investor Day presentation today, Thursday, Sept. 23 beginning at 8:00 am (PT) / 11:00 am (ET). The live broadcast and on-demand replay will be available at www.salesforce.com%2Finvestorday2021 and at www.salesforce.com%2Finvestor. An investor presentation accompanying the program, including information regarding the Company’s financial performance, guidance, market opportunity, competitive position and economic model, will also be made available at www.salesforce.com%2Finvestor at approximately 12:00 p.m. PT on Sept. 23, 2021.

The following is a reconciliation of GAAP operating margin guidance to non-GAAP operating margin guidance for the full year:

Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance GAAP Operating Margin (1) ~3.0% - 3.5% Plus Amortization of purchased intangibles 5.8% Stock-based compensation 11.1% - 10.6% Non-GAAP Operating Margin (1) ~20.0%

(1) GAAP operating margin is the proportion of GAAP income from operations as a percentage of GAAP revenue. Non- GAAP operating margin is the proportion of non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of GAAP revenue.

