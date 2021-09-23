Logo
Rand Capital Continues Portfolio Transition with Successful Exit of Position in Centivo

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Rand+Capital+Corporation (Nasdaq: RAND) (“Rand”), a business development company (“BDC”), announced today that it sold all of its equity holdings in Centivo Corporation for gross proceeds of approximately $2.4 million. Centivo was held at a fair value of $1.4 million and represented 2.4% of Rand’s net assets, each at June 30, 2021.

With the exit, Rand expects to record a gain of approximately $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Mr. Allen F. “Pete” Grum, President and CEO of Rand Capital, noted, “Consistent with our plan, we continue to exit our equity investments and use the proceeds to invest in interest earning assets to increase net investment income. We were part of the original investors in Ashok Subramanian and his company Centivo and had previously backed the management team with our investments in Liazon. After investing in three rounds of equity, we took the opportunity to exit the company and wish the Centivo team continued success as they deliver on their vision of a Health Plan people can actually afford to use.”

ABOUT RAND CAPITAL

Rand Capital (Nasdaq: RAND) is an externally-managed Business Development Company (BDC) with a wholly-owned subsidiary licensed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as a Small Business Investment Company (SBIC). The Company’s investment objective is to maximize total return to its shareholders with current income and capital appreciation by focusing its debt and related equity investments in privately-held, lower middle market companies with committed and experienced managements in a broad variety of industries. Rand invests in early to later stage businesses that have sustainable, differentiated and market-proven products, revenue of more than $2 million and a path to free cash flow or are already generating up to $5 million in EBITDA. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its external investment adviser, Rand Capital Management, LLC. Additional information can be found at the Company’s website where it regularly posts information: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.randcapital.com%2F.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than historical facts, including but not limited to statements regarding the effectiveness of Rand’s investment strategy and Rand’s ability to execute on such strategy; Rand’s ability to deploy its investment capital; the success of Rand’s current and former portfolio companies; the competitive ability and position of Rand; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts and are sometimes identified by the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “potential,” “intend,” “expect,” “endeavor,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “overestimate,” “underestimate,” “believe,” “could,” “project,” “predict,” “continue,” “target” or other similar words or expressions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes; (2) changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions; and (3) other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Rand’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Rand’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents filed with the SEC. Consequently, such forward-looking statements should be regarded as Rand’s current plans, estimates and beliefs. Except as required by applicable law, Rand assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this release.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210923005271r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005271/en/

