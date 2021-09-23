Logo
Guidewire Named to 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) announced it has ranked number 30 out of 100 on the 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings. This is the first year Guidewire has appeared on the prestigious list and the company is the sole P&C insurance industry core systems provider included in the rankings. To view the list in its entirety, please visit it here.

“We are honored to be recognized by the IDC FinTech Rankings as a top global technology provider,” said Jeff Cooper, chief financial officer, Guidewire Software. “At Guidewire, we are completely committed to our customers’ success. This recognition is a testament to our entire team’s dedication to helping P&C insurers address their customers’ evolving expectations and achieve their business and IT goals, while underscoring the strength of our platform and ecosystem.”

IDC FinTech Ranking’s Fortune 500-style ranking categorizes and evaluates the top global providers of financial technology based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software and/or services. These providers supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry, an industry in which IDC Financial Insights forecasts worldwide spending on IT across the globe to be $590 billion (USD) by 2025.

“Being named in the IDC FinTech Rankings is a significant accomplishment, demonstrating a provider’s commitment to the success of its financial institution clients,” states Marc DeCastro, Research Director at IDC Financial Insights. “The IDC FinTech Rankings, now in its 18th year, is the global standard list of fintech providers to the industry, and we congratulate the 2021 winners.”

To thrive in a digital economy, financial services organizations must embrace innovative and integrate cutting edge technology effectively to enhance the customer experience and achieve operational excellence. Guidewire and the vendors featured on the IDC FinTech Rankings, represent those providers committed to helping financial institutions successfully execute their digital transformation initiatives for the betterment of their customers around the world.

Over 400 insurers of all sizes in 34 countries put their trust in Guidewire to help them be there for their policyholders. Guidewire is continually evolving and innovating to meet the needs of its customers through the largest research and development team, services team, and ecosystem in the industry. As the provider of Guidewire Cloud, the company combines its trusted, industry standard platform with the agility and speed of the cloud to enable insurers to quickly grow and digitally transform their businesses. With new releases every six months, Guidewire ensures its customers are always on the leading-edge.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter:
%40Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guidewire.com%2Flegal-notices.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210923005322r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005322/en/

