Prologis Expands Logistics Training Program in Six Major U.S. Cities

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company will also add nine more programs in key U.S. logistics markets by year end

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, will expand its Community Workforce Initiative (CWI) training program in six major markets in the U.S., creating more educational opportunities for people seeking careers in logistics.

In partnership with JFF, a national nonprofit driving transformation in the American workforce and educational systems, Prologis CWI will train 10,000 people for jobs in transportation, distribution and logistics over the next two years in Dallas, TX; Tracy, CA; Long Beach, CA; Chicago, IL; Las Vegas, NV; and Atlanta, GA. It also plans to establish new programs in nine additional key logistics markets in the U.S. by the end of 2021. This commitment is part of Prologis CWI's goal to train 25,000 individuals by 2025. To date, the program has served 7,000 people.

"Our customers' needs for skilled and ready labor are greater than ever," said Hamid R. Moghadam, chairman and CEO, Prologis. "Helping people acquire in-demand skills that can translate to fulfilling careers in logistics is a benefit to workers, employers and communities. Beyond creating new career opportunities, the program will strengthen the communities where we operate and contribute to a resilient and healthy logistics industry for years to come."

"Prologis is making critical investments to build career pathways to enter and advance in the logistics industry," said Maria Flynn, JFF president and CEO. "We're pleased to partner with Prologis to develop—and now scale—this work and to directly support their efforts to help U.S. workers tap into opportunity and upward mobility in an industry that is growing at such a rapid pace."

Meeting a critical need for trained logistics workers

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in the distribution and logistics sectors will increase by 29 percent from 2019 (prior to the pandemic) to 1.62 million workers in 2022. The broader transportation, warehousing and related fields are projected to add close to 735,000 jobs by 2031.

Prologis' online platform has proven to be an attractive offering to job seekers. During the pandemic, thousands accessed the state-of-the-art curriculum that incorporates the latest technologies, including a fully mobile-friendly platform. Additional partnerships with local nonprofits across the country have deepened the program's reach and impact.

"As the logistics industry continues to rapidly expand and evolve, providing opportunities for training and development is key to attracting and retaining high-quality employees," said Shannon Leffler, senior vice president of human resources, GEODIS in Americas. "We're looking forward to tapping into the new pool of trained workers that Prologis' CWI program will yield. It's a win-win for companies and employees alike."

About the Prologis Community Workforce Initiative

Launched in 2018, CWI is a direct response to the growing challenges Prologis customers face when seeking and retaining qualified labor. The program provides workers with training and job placement support. The online training platform developed with JFF teaches essential workforce skills and provides an overview of best practices across the distribution and logistics industries. To facilitate job placement, CWI collaborates with regional workforce development boards and jobs programs to help job seekers find employment opportunities and access relevant career guidance and support.

"COVID has had a dramatic impact on the labor market, and industry-developed training programs like Prologis CWI offer concrete opportunities to learn skills that are aligned with immediate job openings," said Nick Schultz, Executive Director, Pacific Gateway Workforce Innovation Network. "We've seen the positive impact the program's mix of virtual instruction, professional certification and wraparound services can have on people's lives. We're proud to collaborate with Prologis to help people in the Long Beach area and beyond acquire the skills necessary for immediate labor market attachment and/or advancement."

ACSM Supply Chain Warehousing Certificate Program
Prologis CWI is also supporting increasing skilled warehouse talent through the Supply Chain Warehousing Certificate, developed in partnership with the Association of Supply Chain Management (ASCM). ASCM will administer the first-of-its-kind program, which will help people establish a core skills competency in logistics. Students completing the online course will take an exam to show proficiency and then receive certificates and digital badges showing successful course completion. The curriculum was established in collaboration with Prologis' customers, including NFI and GEODIS.

ABOUT PROLOGIS
Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of June 30, 2021, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 995 million square feet (92 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
The statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements involve uncertainties that could significantly impact our financial results. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," and "estimates," including variations of such words and similar expressions, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future — including statements relating to rent and occupancy growth, development activity, contribution and disposition activity, general conditions in the geographic areas where we operate, our debt, capital structure and financial position, our ability to form new co-investment ventures and the availability of capital in existing or new co-investment ventures — are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained and, therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may affect outcomes and results include, but are not limited to: (i) national, international, regional and local economic and political climates; (ii) changes in global financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; (iii) increased or unanticipated competition for our properties; (iv) risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions and development of properties; (v) maintenance of real estate investment trust status, tax structuring and changes in income tax laws and rates; (vi) availability of financing and capital, the levels of debt that we maintain and our credit ratings; (vii) risks related to our investments in our co-investment ventures, including our ability to establish new co-investment ventures; (viii) risks of doing business internationally, including currency risks; (ix) environmental uncertainties, including risks of natural disasters; (x) risks related to the current coronavirus pandemic; and (xi) those additional factors discussed in reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by us under the heading "Risk Factors." We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statements appearing in this document except as may be required by law.

prologis_inc_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF16394&sd=2021-09-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prologis-expands-logistics-training-program-in-six-major-us-cities-301383446.html

SOURCE Prologis, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF16394&Transmission_Id=202109230900PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF16394&DateId=20210923
