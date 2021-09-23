Logo
Denny's Revamps Digital Experience with New Website, Denny's on Demand and Mobile App

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

The launch modernizes the guest experience and marks the beginning of Denny's long-term digital transformation

PR Newswire

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Sept. 23, 2021

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Denny's announced the next phase of its digital transformation, which includes the relaunch of Dennys.com, Denny's on Demand and Denny's mobile app. The reimagined digital platforms provide guests with the same personalized Denny's experience found in the brand's approximately 1,500 locations across the country along with enhanced speed, convenience and value.

See_You_at_Dennys_Logo.jpg

"We're thrilled to offer the millions of guests who choose Denny's for a more convenient dining experience whenever, wherever and however they prefer," said Denny's Chief Brand Officer John Dillon. "Offering a seamless digital experience gives current and new guests more convenient ways to enjoy America's Diner."

Denny's digital platforms are the most convenient way to order Denny's meals and stay connected with the brand through new channels, including:

  • A new digital app: The mobile app has been designed to forge a deeper connection between guests and the Denny's brand. The new app features enhanced ease-of-use and gives guests access to the latest Denny's news including relevant menu updates. The new Denny's mobile app is available for iOS and Android.
  • A streamlined guest experience through Denny's on Demand: Guests can conveniently place orders for take-out, curbside pick-up, or delivery when the mood strikes. Guests benefit from a frictionless ordering and checkout experience. At checkout, smart upsell and cross-sell capabilities will allow guests to easily add recommended items to their cart to complete their meal. They also can easily locate the closest Denny's to satisfy their cravings.
  • Personalized profiles: Both the app and website now deliver a more personalized experience. Guests can create profiles and save their favorite meals, locations, and payment information for ease of re-ordering, all in one centralized place.
  • Digital wallets for rewards: Denny's Rewards members now have direct access to the Denny's brand in the palm of their hand. With a new logged-in experience, including a digital wallet that grants Rewards members access to rewards and promotions, both in-restaurant and online, convenience is just a few taps away.

The launch of Denny's new digital platforms is the next phase of the brand's long-term digital transformation strategy. By leveraging consumer and visitor data to power more personalized digital experiences, Denny's aims to increase ticket size and guest frequency. The technology powering the new digital platforms also allows Denny's to make rapid enhancements and add new features to quickly and seamlessly exceed guest expectations across their digital path to purchase.

"Today's launch is the first major step in our mission to redefine how the Modern American Family dines together and to establish Denny's as the leader in digital guest experience," added Michael Furlow, Denny's Chief Information Officer. "Evolving our digital capabilities is a key component of our long-term vision and growth strategy and offers the very best of Denny's at an important time for our business and our guests."

Denny's is committed to optimizing the digital experience for our guests with even more innovation and functionality being rolled out through the rest of 2021 and into next year. Click here to visit the new Dennys.com and download our new app from your smart phone's app store.

About Denny's Corp
Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of June 30, 2021 Denny's had 1,645 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 149 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, please visit the Denny's website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channel via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

favicon.png?sn=CL16230&sd=2021-09-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dennys-revamps-digital-experience-with-new-website-dennys-on-demand-and-mobile-app-301383349.html

SOURCE Denny's

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL16230&Transmission_Id=202109230900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL16230&DateId=20210923
