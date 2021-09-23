FINEOS, the Global Market Leader Core Administration Platform for Employee Benefits Market, Doubles Down on Sponsorship of Multiple InsureTech Connect Live Events

FINEOS+Corporation (ASX%3AFCL) today announced multiple sponsorships of InsureTech+Connect, which takes place live in Las Vegas, October 4-6, 2021 at the Mandalay Bay. As the world's largest insurtech event, InsureTech Connect offers unparalleled access to the most comprehensive gathering of tech entrepreneurs, investors, and insurance industry incumbents.

With the return of in-person events, and as one of the most important insurance events of the year, FINEOS has taken the bold step to double down on its participation and support of this year’s InsureTech Connect and committed to be: a Gold Sponsor, Official Music Sponsor where Ludacris will be the closing musical act, and an InsureTech Connect Exhibitor (Booth #541 – where a networking happy hour will be presented Monday and Tuesday at Kelly’s Pub).

FINEOS is co-sponsoring the inaugural GroupTech+Connect%3A+Untangling+the+Group+Insurance+Value+Chain+for+2030. As the industry looks to the future and prepares for 2030, the next few years will be crucial to insurers seeking to grow market share in the Group Benefits business as they radically change product and distribution models and the underlying technology that supports those models. GroupTech Connect provides a forum for industry leaders to explore the technology across the Group Benefit ecosystem, core systems, external distribution, and tech partners to meet the increasing challenges reshaping the Group Benefit value chain.

“The InsureTech Connect event brings together the most comprehensive gathering of insurance industry leaders today. Sponsoring and engaging leaders across the globe at this event is a great investment in any year but coming back from the isolation of the last 18 months make it even more relevant to support these relationships. As the global leader of core administration systems in the Employee Benefits space, FINEOS didn’t think twice about committing to heavily support GroupTech Connect – it’s our customers and our community,” says Chuck+Johnston, Chief Marketing Officer at FINEOS.

Access to GroupTech Connect is limited to InsureTech Connect attendees as a pre-conference offering on October 4, 2021 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Registration is now open. Click+here to learn more.

About FINEOS Corporation

FINEOS is a leading provider of core systems for life, accident and health insurers globally with 7 of the 10 largest group life and health carriers in the US as well as 6 of the largest life insurers in Australia. With employees and offices throughout the world, FINEOS continues to scale rapidly, working with innovative progressive insurers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The FINEOS+Platform provides core administration capabilities including absence management, billing, claims, payments, policy administration, provider management and new business and underwriting; all of which are configurable to operate independently or as FINEOS+AdminSuite, an end-to-end core administration suite. For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005606/en/