Tyler Technologies to Serve Small Texas Counties with Court Case Manager and Insights Solution

Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today it has signed an agreement with the Texas Office of Court Administration (OCA) for Tyler’s Odyssey+Case+Manager%3Csup%3E%26trade%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E and Court+Insights%3Csup%3E%26trade%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E solutions.

Tyler has a strong presence in the state of Texas and provides its eFileTexas™ electronic filing solution and re:SearchTX® portal statewide, as well as providing its Odyssey® court case management solution to more than 90 counties, which cover nearly 90% of the state’s population. This new agreement will serve small counties in the state – and can include any county with a population under 20,000 – with Tyler’s Odyssey Case Manager and Courts Insights solution. The goal of the project is to streamline implementation of Tyler’s solution by providing an out-of-the-box solution that is easily integrated with eFileTexas, re:SearchTX, and state reporting.

Odyssey Case Manager will track all aspects of court administration, from e-filing through disposition, as well as manage a court’s highly sensitive court case data. In addition to creating court dockets, the solution also calculates fees, fines, and distributes payments automatically to keep a courtroom running smoothly. The addition of Court Insights will allow court staff to evaluate its performance using standardized metrics developed by the National Center for State Courts, such as gauging the average time to disposition of cases and determining trial date certainty. Data will be displayed in an easy-to-understand dashboard that can be updated in real time.

Nearly 200 court clerk offices may select Tyler’s Odyssey Case Manager and Court Insights solution. The solutions will be rolled out first as a pilot program to select counties, with others following over the next few years.

“The Texas OCA has always been very forward-thinking in how to best manage its court operations and connect its judiciaries,” said Rusty Smith, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “We are pleased to be able to offer Odyssey and Court Insights to even more Texas courts and demonstrate why these solutions are a great choice to serve counties of all sizes.”

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

