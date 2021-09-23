Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Announces Publication of Data Supporting the Potential of Its SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Candidates under its Modular Vaccine Platform

Vaccine candidates triggered high production of neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV-1 in preclinical studies

Epitopes used in the vaccine candidates are located in regions that are not known to be susceptible to mutations, including the SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant

The vaccine candidates are stable at room temperature and can be administered using the Company's MVP technology eliminating the need for multiple doses

NOVATO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. ("Mosaic" or the "Company"), (OTCQB:CPMV), a development-stage biotechnology company focused on bridging immunology and engineering to develop novel immunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer and infectious diseases, today announced the recent publication of preclinical data demonstrating that candidates from the company's Modular Vaccine Platform (MVP) are effective in the neutralization of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in human cells. These and other candidates included in Mosaic's MVP technology were recently licensed from the University of California, San Diego.

The publication entitled, "Trivalent subunit vaccine candidates for COVID-19 and their delivery devices," published in The Journal of the American Chemical Society, details preclinical studies performed by UC San Diego researchers and Mosaic co-founders, demonstrating the ability of multiple vaccine candidates to produce antibodies in animal models that bind to target epitopes on the SARS-CoV-2 virus "S" protein. These antibodies were shown to be successful at blocking the interaction with the receptor used by the virus to infect cells. Additional studies confirmed the ability of sera from vaccinated mice to neutralize SARS-CoV-2 (and SARS-CoV-1) infection of human cells in vitro. Furthermore, the vaccine candidates do not require refrigeration and remain stable when processed through high-throughput polymer manufacturing technology. Also, candidates could be delivered via a slow-release polymer delivery device in a single dose that generates equivalent responses as repeated injections. Based on these results, UC San Diego researchers have identified a lead candidate targeting a combination of three individual S-protein peptides; importantly, those peptides are not located in areas known to be susceptible to mutations, including the "Delta" variant, the primary cause of the recent resurgence in COVID-19 infections.

"The peptides we selected were based on published sequences identified from sera of recovered COVID-19 patients. These peptide epitopes from the "S" protein were then conjugated and displayed on protein nanoparticle-based adjuvant platforms. The resulting constructs provide a potent immune stimulant connected to a focused SARS-CoV-2 target for the generation of antibodies that would inhibit the ability of the virus to infect cells," said Nicole F. Steinmetz, Ph.D., acting chief scientific officer of Mosaic and the director of the UC San Diego Center for Nano-ImmunoEngineering. "Importantly, the selected peptide sequences are not affected by any known mutations reported in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)'s Variants of Concern. The targets are also present on other coronaviruses, raising the possibility of generating vaccines that can neutralize other existing and future emerging coronaviruses. In fact, the vaccine candidates also neutralized SARS-CoV-1. We also prepared vaccine delivery devices, by blending the vaccine candidates into polymer-based delivery devices designed for slow-release, therefore eliminating the need for prime and boost administrations. Potential also exists for microneedle patches. Potential benefits of this delivery technology include stability at room temperature for storage and shipment, slow release of the vaccine candidate for single-dose effects and potential self-administration."

"These studies further demonstrate the versatility and value of our Modular Vaccine Platform to rapidly generate candidates against existing and future emerging viral diseases," said Steven King, president and chief executive officer of Mosaic. "Funding for COVID-19 studies provided by the National Science Foundation (NSF) to UC San Diego researchers allowed the continued research and development of the MVP technology while simultaneously advancing our lead immuno-oncology candidate, MIE-101 toward clinical development. We and our company's co-founders at UC San Diego are actively pursuing additional government grant funding to broaden the scope of investigation of the MVP technology to address COVID-19 and additional viral infections of unmet medical need. In addition, we are also seeking strategic corporate partners to further advance our lead vaccine candidates."

Publication: Ortega-Rivera OA, Shin MD, Chen A, Beiss V, Moreno-Gonzalez MA, Lopez-Ramirez MA, Reynoso M, Wang H, Hurst BL, Wang J, Pokorski JK, Steinmetz NF. (2021) Trivalent Subunit Vaccine Candidates for COVID-19 and Their Delivery Devices. Journal of the American Chemical Society 2021 Sep 7.

About the Modular Vaccine Platform (MVP)

Mosaic's MVP links a protein nanoparticle-based adjuvant with carefully selected target peptides of interest to direct a protective or potentially a therapeutic immune response. The adjuvant is recognized as a foreign entity, thus stimulating immune activation, while the attached peptide focuses the immune response to recognize and attack the specific target(s) of choice. This technology platform has been successfully evaluated for effectiveness in preclinical oncology studies, HPV and recently in infectious diseases including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The MVP platform is designed to facilitate the rapid development of vaccine candidates due to its modular nature. The adjuvant and linking chemistry can be stockpiled and ready for the identification of targets of interest which can be linked for testing in a very short time. The MVP candidates combined with slow-release polymer delivery devices allow for shipment of materials at room temperature and potential self-administration making the platform ideal for rapid response situations. UC San Diego researchers have identified a lead candidate for COVID-19 while simultaneously advancing the system for rapid response and the development of vaccine candidates to address additional infectious diseases and cancers.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on bridging immunology and engineering to develop novel immunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer and infectious diseases. Mosaic's core technology platform is based on Cowpea mosaic virus ("CPMV"), which is non-infectious to humans or other animals but upon intra-tumoral administration, elicits a strong innate immune response resulting in potent anti-tumor activity against the primary and distant tumor sites. The broad potential of our lead candidate, MIE-101, for the treatment of many different types of cancer and potential combination therapies continues to be supported by numerous publications and grant funding through our university collaborators at the UC San Diego Center for Nano-ImmunoEngineering. In addition, the core technology has a potential application as part of a Modular Vaccine Platform (MVP) that has already generated promising data in both cancer and infectious disease preclinical models, including COVID-19. The COVID-19 vaccine research is currently being performed by our co-founders and was funded by the National Science Foundation. For additional information about Mosaic, please visit MosaicIE.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss Mosaic's future operations and its ability to successfully advance the product candidates; the nature, strategy and focus of Mosaic's business; and the development and commercial potential and potential benefits of any of Mosaic's product candidates. Mosaic may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Mosaic's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of these forward-looking statements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release, including: the uncertainties associated with raising sufficient capital to advance these product candidates, which may not be available on favorable terms or at all; advancing Mosaic's multiple products into clinical trials, the clinical development and regulatory approval of Mosaic's product candidates, including potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; the potential that earlier preclinical studies of Mosaic's product candidates may not be predictive of future results; risks related to business interruptions, including but not limited to, the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus, which could harm Mosaic's financial condition and increase its costs and expenses. The foregoing review of important factors that could cause actual events to differ from expectations should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the risks discussed in Mosaic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by law, Mosaic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether, as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

