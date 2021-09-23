STANLEY+Techstars Accelerator Announces Open Application

PR Newswire

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) and Techstars today announced the renewal of their partnership and the 2022 STANLEY+Techstars Accelerator investment theme: electrification. Over the past three years, the two companies have worked together in advanced manufacturing by accelerating startups who are building solutions using technologies such as 3D printing, bio-based materials, robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

In its first three years, the STANLEY+Techstars Accelerator has seen applicants from 32 countries, worked with nearly 215 mentors from top organizations and helped graduates raise nearly $24 million. The program also focuses on support for diverse startups – previous cohorts included 50% of female leaders.

Focus on Electrification

The 2022 STANLEY+Techstars Accelerator invites startups working on solutions enabling the electrification of consumer and industrial tools, electric vehicles, micro-mobility and battery technology to apply now through November 23.

"Stanley Black & Decker is focused on being one of most innovative companies in the world and believes electrification creates new opportunities for design and function," said Stanley Black & Decker Chief Technology Officer, Mark Maybury. "We are energized by the strength of our STANLEY+Techstars partnership, which will leverage our joint global networks to advance the most disruptive innovations to revolutionize electrification and drive the sustainable energy economy for our commercial and industrial customers."

Innovation Surge in Baltimore, MD

The 2022 Accelerator will run in-person from February 14 through May 12 in Baltimore. Maryland is home of Stanley Black & Decker's Global Tools & Storage headquarters. The 90-day program will provide acceleration for start-ups with personal mentorship and office space.

After three years in Hartford, the program is moving to Baltimore as part of Stanley Black & Decker and Techstars collaboration with UpSurge Baltimore. UpSurge Baltimore was launched to propel Baltimore into the top tier of innovation hubs and build the country's first Equitech city. The organization coined the term "Equitech," which is the defining framework for UpSurge, anchoring its work in a belief that the tech economy is a key pathway for inclusive prosperity and that diverse teams are force multipliers for company growth. The expanded collaboration between the three partners underscores the priority that they all place on building a diverse cohort of founders.

The STANLEY+Techstars Accelerator is driven by Techstars' world-renowned accelerator program and playbook, helping startups scale their vision into a thriving business. The program adds mentorship from domain experts at Stanley Black & Decker and other leaders in the field of electrification. Startups also benefit from Techstars' global network of more than 6,600 alumni entrepreneurs, over 19,000 investors, and market leading corporations.

"I started my tech career at Intel Capital during its formative years, supporting the early build-out of the Internet," said Laila Partridge, Managing Director of the STANLEY+Techstars Accelerator. "It is a pleasure working with another industry leader, Stanley Black & Decker, who recognizes and invests in technology transformations and believes in working collaboratively with both startups and global leaders to drive a more sustainable, inclusive transformation for all."

Daring founders and diverse startups are encouraged to learn more about the STANLEY+Techstars Accelerator and apply here. Want to connect with us before applying? Check out the upcoming Electrification Speaker Series here or schedule Office Hours with Laila Partridge here.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a leading $14.5 billion global diversified industrial with 56,000 employees in more than 60 countries who make the tools, products and solutions to deliver on its Purpose, For Those Who Make The World. The Company operates the world's largest tools and storage business featuring iconic brands such as DEWALT, STANLEY, BLACK+DECKER and CRAFTSMAN; the world's second largest commercial electronic security company; and is a global industrial leader of highly engineered solutions within its engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

About Techstars

The Techstars worldwide network helps entrepreneurs succeed. Founded in 2006, Techstars began with three simple ideas—entrepreneurs create a better future for everyone, collaboration drives innovation, and great ideas can come from anywhere. Now we are on a mission to enable every person on the planet to contribute to, and benefit from, the success of entrepreneurs. In addition to operating accelerator programs and venture capital funds, we do this by connecting startups, investors, corporations, and cities to help build thriving startup communities. Techstars has invested in more than 2,700 companies with a combined market cap of more than $220B. www.techstars.com

About UpSurge Baltimore

UpSurge Baltimore is a private sector-led initiative which aims to propel Baltimore into the top tier of innovation cities – through a uniquely Baltimore approach. Our vision is to become the country's first Equitech city, building an innovation economy where all belong. Our defining framework, Equitech, anchors our work in a belief that inclusive prosperity is driven by the quality jobs in the innovation economy and that diverse leadership and workforce is a force multiplier for company success. UpSurge is both an ecosystem driver and an investment engine, partnering with Techstars on the world's first Equitech Accelerator, launching in November 2021. https://upsurgebaltimore.com/

