Dr. Mikael Dolsten Named to Agilent Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Dr. Mikael Dolsten Named to Agilent Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that Dr. Mikael Dolsten, chief scientific officer and president, Worldwide Research, Development and Medical, Pfizer Inc. has been elected to Agilent’s board of directors, effective Sept. 21, 2021.

Dr. Dolsten brings 30 years of pharma experience to the Agilent board. During his career, he has led teams that have selected more than 150 candidate drugs entering human clinical studies for the treatment or prevention of human disease and has been involved in advancing more than 30 drugs and vaccines to approval. Most recently, he co-led Pfizer’s recent collaboration with BioNTech to develop COMIRNATY® (COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA).

“Mikael’s outstanding scientific, medical and research background makes him a valuable addition to the Agilent board,” said Mike McMullen, Agilent president and CEO. “His leadership in small-molecule medicines, biotherapeutics, gene therapies and vaccines will be a key asset for Agilent moving forward. We look forward to working with Mikael and benefitting from his experience in these strategically important areas.”

“We’re pleased to welcome Mikael to the Agilent board,” said Koh Boon Hwee, chair of the Agilent board. “His deep background in pharma and successful leadership of critical research initiatives at Pfizer will add an important perspective to our work at Agilent.”

Dr. Dolsten has served in a variety of roles for Pfizer since 2009 including chief scientific officer, president of R&D and senior vice president and division president, Biotherapeutics Research and Development. He has served in his current role as president of Worldwide Research, Development and Medical since 2019, where he leads a team of over 8,000 scientists and oversees all global research operations across six therapeutic areas for Pfizer. In addition, during his career, Dr. Dolsten has served in research leadership positions for Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, AstraZeneca and Pharmacia & Upjohn.

He has published more than 150 scientific articles and book reviews and is an active leader in the scientific community. He currently serves as co-chair of the National Institutes of Health (NIH)-Accelerating Medicines Partnership program and an executive committee member of the NIH Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines (ACTIV) initiative coordinating a national science strategy in response to COVID-19. Dr. Dolsten also serves on the Science and Regulatory Executive Committee of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) and the PhRMA Foundation Board of Directors. He has been an industry member of the Government-University-Industry Research Roundtable (GUIRR) Council and was recently elected as Foreign Member of The Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences.

Dr. Dolsten has served as an advisor to the Obama administration for regulatory sciences, to then Vice President Joe Biden in the Cancer Moonshot initiative and to the UK Government for the 2021 G7 Summit.

He is a member of the board of directors for Karyopharm Therapeutics, as well as the board at Vimian Group.

Dr. Dolsten received both his medical degree and doctorate from Lund University in Sweden where he was also selected as an adjunct professor in immunology.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life. Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.34 billion in fiscal year 2020 and employs 16,400 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210923005875r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005875/en/

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment