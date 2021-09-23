VIA optronics AG to Showcase Innovative Technologies at The 28th Annual Vehicle Displays & Interfaces Symposium

VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) (“VIA”), a leading supplier of interactive display systems and solutions, today announced that it will exhibit at the Society for Information Display (SID) Vehicle Displays & Interfaces 28th Annual Symposium & Expo. The event will take place on September 28-29, 2021 at the Burton Manor Conference Center in Livonia, Michigan. VIA will showcase its products in Booths #58 and #59.

“We are excited to participate at SID’s annual symposium and to showcase a number of exciting technologies. Our team is looking forward to meeting our customers and partners in person again,” said Jürgen Eichner, CEO & Founder of VIA optronics.

VIA will showcase a demo of an Interactive Display & Sensing System (IDS) leveraging the company’s core competencies in the areas of display, optical bonding, copper metal mesh touch sensor technology, and automotive camera technology. VIA’s solutions meet the needs for multiple end markets like the automotive market in which superior functionality and durability is a critical differentiating factor. The optimal customized combination of our components and software functionality enables high performance system solutions for Next-Generation Cockpits including ADAS functionality and high sunlight readability. The company will also showcase a demo introducing bonded OLED displays on a cold formed cover glass.

About VIA:

VIA is a leading provider of interactive display solutions for multiple end markets in which superior functionality or durability is a critical differentiating factor. Its customizable technology is well-suited for high-end markets with unique specifications and demanding environments that pose technical and optical challenges for displays, such as bright ambient light, vibration and shock, extreme temperatures, and condensation. VIA’s interactive display systems combine system design, interactive displays, software functionality, cameras, and other hardware components. VIA’s intellectual property portfolio, process know-how, optical bonding, metal mesh touch sensor and camera module technologies provide enhanced display solutions built to meet the specific needs of its customers.

