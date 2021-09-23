Seeing Machines unveils its Occula® NPU

PR Newswire

CANBERRA, Australia, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeing Machines (LSE: SEE), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, has launched a video to highlight the core capabilities of its world-leading 8th generation Occula® Neural Processing Unit (NPU): https://youtu.be/1a3Y0WDcFEk.

The unique application specific NPU design is highly optimised for human detection and tracking and enables the development of low-cost, high performance edge AI to power future human-machine interfaces.

The Seeing Machines FOVIO Chip is the company's own pre-validated application specific processor for implementing Driver and Occupant Monitoring Systems in vehicles, already being employed across more than one-third of its ongoing automotive programmes. The FOVIO Chip works together with Seeing Machines' optical systems solutions to combine sophisticated algorithms and ultra-efficient low power embedded processing, enabled by the Seeing Machines Occula® NPU, making it the most cost and power-efficient processor available today.

The Occula® NPU design is available for licence from Seeing Machines and, as announced in January of this year, the company's agreement with Omnivision Technologies represented the first execution of the silicon licence.

