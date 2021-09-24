ServiceNow Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms for Second Consecutive Year

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, has been named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms. This is the second consecutive year that ServiceNow has been positioned as a Leader for its low-code platform.

ServiceNow Creator+Workflows, built on the Now+Platform, empower every employee to innovate at scale with low-code tools to create and deploy workflow applications easily. From departmental apps to mission-critical, cross-enterprise workflows, Creator Workflows put the power of automation into the hands of the business, enabling people at every technical skill level to build apps that deliver tangible business outcomes at speed.

According to Gartner, “By 2025, 70% of new applications developed by enterprises will use low-code or no-code technologies, up from less than 25% in 2020.”1

“Low-code has become a business imperative for the new era of hybrid work, and ServiceNow is meeting this demand with easy-to-use solutions that let developers at all levels create workflow applications and collaborate on a single platform,” said Josh Kahn, SVP of Creator Workflow Products at ServiceNow. “We believe this recognition of ServiceNow as a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader validates the delivery of our consolidated automation platform and our market differentiation of low-code application capabilities.”

Key solutions within ServiceNow Creator Workflows include:

App Engine: Empower creators of all skill levels to build low-code workflow apps fast and at scale.

Empower creators of all skill levels to build low-code workflow apps fast and at scale. IntegrationHub: Quickly connect workflows to critical business systems and simplify cross-enterprise automation.

The 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms is available here: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.servicenow.com%2Flpayr%2Fgartner-magic-quadrant-low-code-application-platforms.html

For more information on ServiceNow’s Creator Workflows, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.servicenow.com%2Fworkflows%2Fcreator-workflows.html

1 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms, Jason Wong, Kimihiko Iijima, Adrian Leow, Akash Jain, Paul Vincent, September 20, 2021.

