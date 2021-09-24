Logo
Vishay Intertechnology's SiC45x Family of microBUCK® Synchronous Buck Regulators Honored With 21IC 2021 Top 10 Power Product Award

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Devices Offer Output Current to 40 A in Compact 5 mm x 7 mm Package for Increased Power Density and Transient Response

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (: VSH) today announced that its Vishay Siliconix SiC45x family of microBUCK® synchronous buck regulators has been named by 21IC as a 2021 Top 10 Power Product Award winner. Offering output current ratings up to 40 A in the compact PowerPAK® 5 mm by 7 mm package, the devices were honored in recognition of their increased power density and transient response compared to previous-generation regulators.

Now in their 19th year, the Top 10 Power Product Awards have become the industry benchmark for innovative power products. Voted on by engineers and selected by 21IC editors after intense review, the award-winning products were chosen based on their technological innovation, energy efficiency, ease of application development, and market response.

The high power density of the SiC45x devices is made possible by co-packaging high performance n-channel trench MOSFETs with a PWM controller in a compact package. The regulators offer low operating current in idle mode, enabling peak efficiency up to 98 % and reducing power losses. Intended to simplify the design of high performance point of load (POL) converters, the integrated devices require minimal external components for configuration and loop compensation.

The SiC45x family regulators offer current ratings of 15 A, 25 A, and 40 A with input voltages from 4.5 V to 20 V. They are internally compensated over the entire VIN and VOUT range of operation. Highly configurable, the devices combine their wide input voltage range with an adjustable output voltage from 0.3 V to 12 V. The extremely versatile regulators are ideal for a wide range of applications, including POL converters in cloud computing, enterprise servers, and industrial computers, in addition to networking, telecom, and storage systems.

The Top 10 Power Product Awards were presented on Sept. 15 during a ceremony at the 2021 21IC Power Supply Technology Seminar in Beijing. Sherry Huo, Senior Product Application Engineer (Power IC, Siliconix Division) at Vishay China, accepted the award on Vishay’s behalf. The complete list of winners is available at https://huodong.21ic.com/top10power/winner-list.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the (

VSH, Financial). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech.™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology. microBUCK and PowerPAK are registered trademarks of Siliconix incorporated.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Link to DNA of Tech image:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/50342588442/sizes/l/

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/[email protected] today announced that its Vishay Siliconix SiC45x family of microBUCK® synchronous buck regulators has been named by 21IC as a 2021 Top 10 Power Product Award winner - https://bit.ly/3u4UAY6

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
[email protected]
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
[email protected]

