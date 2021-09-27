Jupiter Further Expands US Commitment; Opens NYC Hub to Strengthen Research and Distribution

Jupiter Asset Management, a specialist, high-conviction active management firm, announced today its continued expansion into the US market with the opening of a New York City hub. The new office will host a US-focused credit research team and bring its sales team closer to a growing list of institutional clients.

The three-member credit team is an extension of Jupiter’s UK-based $17.9B AUM* global fixed income team, headed by Ariel Bezalel. The US-focused effort, headed by Joel Ojdana, brings the team closer to US issuers, affording deeper relationships with US companies and enhanced research.

Mr. Ojdana joined the company in London in 2018 and returned to the US with the opening of Jupiter’s Denver-based operation in October 2020. Also joining the US credit team in New York will be David Rowe and Jordan Sonnenberg. Mr. Rowe joins Jupiter from JP Morgan where he served as a leveraged loan and high-yield credit analyst. Mr. Sonnenberg joins from Deutsche Bank, where he served as a research associate with the high-yield credit research team. The analysts will work closely with the entire UK-based credit research team.

“Jupiter’s NYC hub reflects on the firm’s resolve to continually build on the strength of our active research capabilities and to be recognized as a more localized, yet global partner to our institutional clients,” said CEO Andrew Formica. The firm recently announced the hiring of David Schrock, head of US Institutional from Janus Henderson Investors. Mr. Schrock joined Taylor Carrington, CFA, formerly of Allianz Global Investors, who is spearheading the firm’s US growth initiatives.

*Source: Jupiter, gross AUM as at June 30, 2021

