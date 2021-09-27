Jupiter Further Expands US Commitment; Opens NYC Hub to Strengthen Research and Distribution

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Jupiter Further Expands US Commitment; Opens NYC Hub to Strengthen Research and Distribution

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Jupiter Asset Management, a specialist, high-conviction active management firm, announced today its continued expansion into the US market with the opening of a New York City hub. The new office will host a US-focused credit research team and bring its sales team closer to a growing list of institutional clients.

The three-member credit team is an extension of Jupiter’s UK-based $17.9B AUM* global fixed income team, headed by Ariel Bezalel. The US-focused effort, headed by Joel Ojdana, brings the team closer to US issuers, affording deeper relationships with US companies and enhanced research.

Mr. Ojdana joined the company in London in 2018 and returned to the US with the opening of Jupiter’s Denver-based operation in October 2020. Also joining the US credit team in New York will be David Rowe and Jordan Sonnenberg. Mr. Rowe joins Jupiter from JP Morgan where he served as a leveraged loan and high-yield credit analyst. Mr. Sonnenberg joins from Deutsche Bank, where he served as a research associate with the high-yield credit research team. The analysts will work closely with the entire UK-based credit research team.

“Jupiter’s NYC hub reflects on the firm’s resolve to continually build on the strength of our active research capabilities and to be recognized as a more localized, yet global partner to our institutional clients,” said CEO Andrew Formica. The firm recently announced the hiring of David Schrock, head of US Institutional from Janus Henderson Investors. Mr. Schrock joined Taylor Carrington, CFA, formerly of Allianz Global Investors, who is spearheading the firm’s US growth initiatives.

*Source: Jupiter, gross AUM as at June 30, 2021

Important Information

The information contained in this press release is intended solely for members of the media and should not be relied upon by private investors or any other persons to make financial decisions.

This communication, including any data and views in it, is not a financial promotion as defined in MiFID II. It does not constitute an invitation to invest or investment advice in any way. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of any information provided but no assurances or warranties are given.

Market and exchange rate movements can cause the value of an investment to fall as well as rise, and you may get back less than originally invested.

The views expressed are those of the Fund Manager at the time of writing, are not necessarily those of Jupiter as a whole and may be subject to change. This is particularly true during periods of rapidly changing market circumstances.

Issued in the UK by Jupiter Asset Management Limited, registered address: The Zig Zag Building, 70 Victoria Street, London, SW1E 6SQ is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Issued in the EU by Jupiter Asset Management International S.A. (JAMI, the Management Company), registered address: 5, Rue Heienhaff, Senningerberg L-1736, Luxembourg which is authorised and regulated by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier. Jupiter Asset Management US LLC with a principal place of business in Denver, Co. is registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) as an investment adviser.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210927005179r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005179/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment