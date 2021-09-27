Logo
Brad David Joins Evercore as Senior Managing Director in Its Advisory Practice

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) announced today that Brad David has joined the Firm's Investment Banking business as a Senior Managing Director in its Financial Sponsors Group. He will be based in Los Angeles and will focus on advising financial sponsor clients on the West Coast.

Mr. David has over 20 years of industry experience and has been a trusted advisor to financial sponsors for over a decade. He joins from Credit Suisse, where he was a Managing Director in the Financial Sponsors Group with responsibility for many of the firm’s important private equity client relationships.

Ralph Schlosstein, Evercore’s Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, said, “Brad has deep, well-established relationships throughout the financial sponsor industry, and he has served as a trusted and strategic advisor to many of the largest private equity firms. We are confident he will be a talented addition to our global advisory team.”

John S. Weinberg, Evercore’s Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, added, “We are pleased that Brad has decided to join the Evercore team. Brad has built a strong reputation as a leading advisor to financial sponsors on the West Coast. His reputation for excellence and integrity will fit perfectly with our commitment to providing clients with the full suite of insightful and objective advice.”

Brad David commented, “I’m excited to join the Evercore team. Evercore is the leading independent investment banking advisory firm, and its distinguished advisory and underwriting capabilities are an excellent fit for the needs of financial sponsors. I look forward to bringing the Firm's differentiated capabilities to this important client group.”

Mr. David holds an MBA from the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business and a B.S. from Samford University.

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

