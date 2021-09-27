Logo
Cisco Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Leading the Network Firewall Market with its Differentiated Vision

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021

Cisco's integrated security portfolio provides enterprises much-needed visibility and policy simplification for hybrid and multicloud environments, driving efficiency at scale.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global network firewall market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Cisco with its 2021 Global Market Leadership Award. Cisco's execution upon its strategic vision for enhancing enterprises' multicloud security posture, delivering Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) capability, and advising on Zero Trust makes it a leading digital transformation partner. Its robust Secure Firewall, with on-premises and continually evolving virtual and containerized capabilities, integrates tightly with its open SecureX extended detection and response (XDR) platform to lower cost and reduce threat dwell times.

Cisco_award.jpg

"The unification capabilities of the SecureX platform enable quick threat investigation and incident management. Cisco's integrated security portfolio offers enterprises access to much-needed visibility and control across the full security stack," said Elizabeth Whynott, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Cisco's firewall security solutions are being widely adopted, and its growth is continuing year-over-year."

With multicloud adoption accelerating, and applications in hybrid environments here to stay, the complexity of managing security has never been greater. Cisco's vision simplifies security by harmonizing network and application microsegmentation across on-premises and cloud environments with a cost-saving platform approach. Cisco Secure Firewall provides customers with comprehensive visibility and policy management, extending consistent threat detection and response throughout physical, virtual, and hybrid enterprise environments. In 2021, Cisco introduced integration of network and application workload security, Snort 3 IPS and Secure Firewall Cloud Native, a lightweight containerized firewall that uses Kubernetes for orchestration.

"Cisco's broad security portfolio enables enterprises with the flexibility to customize their network firewall for their exact security and regulatory needs," noted Mikita Hanets, Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "With the pandemic expediting enterprises cloud migration, Cisco's firewall offerings are well poised to continue their exponential growth."

"Cloud adoption has dramatically accelerated, as organizations turn to the cloud to drive efficiency, respond quickly to business changes, and innovate," says Chandrodaya Prasad, VP of Product, Network and Application Security at Cisco. "We continue to reimagine security with a holistic approach that simplifies, brings clarity, and harmonizes network, workload, and application security."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows this award upon the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. Attaining loyal customers who become brand advocates allows the company to grow and achieve a market leadership position. By committing to the customer at each stage of the buying cycle and continuing to nurture the relationship, this Award recognizes a company's increased market share over time.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:
Kristen Moore
P: 210.247.3823
E: [email protected]

About Cisco Systems

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your enterprise, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future.

favicon.png?sn=DA18939&sd=2021-09-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cisco-applauded-by-frost--sullivan-for-leading-the-network-firewall-market-with-its-differentiated-vision-301385083.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA18939&Transmission_Id=202109270800PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA18939&DateId=20210927
