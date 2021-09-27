Cyient Achieves Select Tier Status in the AWS Partner Network with its evolving expertise in Digital Transformation solutions

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Cyient Achieves Select Tier Status in the AWS Partner Network with its evolving expertise in Digital Transformation solutions

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 27, 2021

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient today announced that it recently was recognized by Amazon Web Services (AWS) as a Select-Tier Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN). The APN is the global community of Partners who leverage AWS to build solutions and services for customers. Achieving this level of partnership differentiates Cyient as a provider of specialized demonstrated technical proficiency with demonstrated customer success in delivering cloud migration strategy and implementation services and leveraging AWS's computing and managed resources to architect and develop advanced solutions in the AWS environment.

cyient_logo.jpg

"We are excited about advancing our longstanding relationship with AWS to enable us to deliver accelerated value to our customer organizations on their digital transformation journey," says Pierre Carpentier, AVP – Partnerships & Solutions Head, Digital BU of Cyient. "As we continue to see traction around transformation driven by the cloud across many of our customers, the ability to tap into AWS's resources enables Cyient to develop and deliver solutions using industry-leading best practices and latest advances in cloud computing and managed services for our customers to accomplish their strategic objectives."

As a recent example, Cyient has deployed two scalable solutions within its IntelliCyient digital solutions portfolio on AWS, the Asset Tracking and Management System (ATMS) and Virtual Asset Management System (VAMS), which enable organizations to gain greater visibility into their assets and operations resulting in improved operational efficiencies.

ATMS is an integrated asset tracking solution employing multiple technologies that can be deployed indoors as well as outdoors to track assets as well as measure their utilization rates. VAMS is an interactive Digital Twin of telecom and utility towers that uses the power of artificial intelligence to turn LiDAR data and other drone imagery into actionable insights.

For more details on Cyient's digital transformation solutions, please visit https://www.cyient.com/digital.

About Cyient

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a leading global engineering, manufacturing, and digital technology solutions company. We are a Design, Build, and Maintain partner for leading organizations worldwide. We enable our customers across industries to apply technologies imaginatively to solve problems that matter and stay ahead of the curve. We are committed to designing tomorrow together with our stakeholders and being a culturally inclusive, socially responsible, and environmentally sustainable organization.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com
Follow news about the company at @Cyient

Rudra Bose | Satyaki Maitra

Cyient Press Office – Genesis BCW

+91 9811626585 | +91 99580 41503

[email protected] | [email protected]

Kiran Rajani

Cyient PR Team

+91 9884139184

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG19818&sd=2021-09-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cyient-achieves-select-tier-status-in-the-aws-partner-network-with-its-evolving-expertise-in-digital-transformation-solutions-301385526.html

SOURCE Cyient

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG19818&Transmission_Id=202109270830PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG19818&DateId=20210927
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment