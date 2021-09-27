Logo
Media Alert: Commvault to Host Connections21, a Best-in-Class Data Services Event

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Sept. 27, 2021

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise leader in Intelligent Data Services across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments, will host Commvault Connections21, a hybrid industry-leading data services event, for customers, partners, and industry experts across the globe on October 28, 2021.

commvault_new__logo.jpg

  • Who: Commvault
  • What: Commvault Connections21
  • When: October 28, 2021 for global event; November 11, 2021 for Asia Pacific Japan
  • Where: Register at commvaultconnections21.com or commvaultconnectionsapj.com
  • Why: IT professionals are contending with multigenerational data sprawl, massive fragmentation, new security threats, and economic inefficiencies — all exacerbated by exponential data growth. This creates a business integrity gap between where they are today and where they need to be. Commvault is helping organizations close this gap by simplifying the environment, managing the complexity, and leveraging insights from data to enable business growth.

Commvault CEO Sanjay Mirchandani, alongside other experts, customers, and partners, will explore the heart of the matter during Connections21: how to help IT professionals accelerate their cloud journeys and digital transformations while navigating today's evolving data challenges and relentless security threats.

Special guests and speakers include Dave Martin, Global Chief Security Officer of ADP, Stephen Orban, General Manager of AWS Marketplace & Control Service at AWS, and Chris Rein, Chief Technology Officer of the State of New Jersey. Laura Schwartz, professional speaker and author of Eat, Drink & Succeed, will emcee the event.

Connections21 will feature a variety of programming, including keynotes, technical sessions, demos, and networking events for attendees across the globe to connect with Commvault leaders, customers, partners, and industry pundits.

Get registered by visiting commvaultconnections21.com or commvaultconnectionsapj.com.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) liberates business and IT professionals to do amazing things with their data by ensuring the fundamental integrity of their business. Its industry-leading Intelligent Data Services Platform empowers these professionals to store, protect, optimize, and use their data, wherever it lives. Delivering the ultimate in simplicity and flexibility to customers, its Intelligent Data Services Platform is available as software subscription, an integrated appliance, partner-managed, and software as a service—a critical differentiator in the market. For 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations have relied on Commvault, and today, every quarter, Metallic is doubling the number of customers who leverage it to modernize their environments as they look to SaaS for the future. Driven by its values—Connect, Inspire, Care, and Deliver—Commvault employs more than 2,700 highly-skilled individuals around the world. Visit Commvault.com or follow us at @Commvault.

Safe Harbor Statement: Customers' results may differ materially from those stated herein; Commvault does not guarantee that all customers can achieve benefits similar to those stated above. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financial projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of software products and related services, general economic conditions and others. Statements regarding Commvault's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Commvault does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements. The development and timing of any product release as well as any of its features or functionality remain at our sole discretion.

©1999-2021 Commvault Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Commvault, Commvault and logo, the "C hexagon" logo, Commvault Systems, Commvault HyperScale, ScaleProtect, Commvault OnePass, Unified Data Management, Quick Recovery, QR, CommNet, GridStor, Vault Tracker, InnerVault, Quick Snap, QSnap, IntelliSnap, Recovery Director, CommServe, CommCell, APSS, Commvault Edge, Commvault GO, Commvault Advantage, Commvault Complete, Commvault Activate, Commvault Orchestrate, Commvault Command Center, Hedvig, Universal Data Plane, the "Cube" logo, Metallic, the "M Wave" logo, and CommValue are trademarks or registered trademarks of Commvault Systems, Inc. All other third party brands, products, service names, trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

favicon.png?sn=NY18361&sd=2021-09-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-alert-commvault-to-host-connections21-a-best-in-class-data-services-event-301384779.html

SOURCE Commvault

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY18361&Transmission_Id=202109270830PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY18361&DateId=20210927
