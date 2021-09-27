Sphera Expands Front Office with SS&C

PR Newswire

WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Sphera, a Tel Aviv and New York-based long/short global investment firm, has chosen Eze Investment Suite for its front-office operations.

Sphera will use Eze Investment Suite to run its entire investment process, including order management, modeling and simulations, cash projections, trading, compliance checks, historical book of records and real-time reporting. The system will handle workflows for Sphera's $1.9 billion portfolios, spanning five global equity strategies and bonds. Sphera also uses SS&C GlobeOp for fund administration.

"We were looking for a flexible and configurable multi-asset class system to accommodate our workflows and optimize as we grow our EMEA and U.S. business," said Liana Hartal Kaneti, Chief Operating Officer. "Working with SS&C simplifies our go-to-market strategy with access to all of the essential operations technology and support we need in one place."

"We are pleased to assist Sphera in its U.S. and EMEA expansion," said Michael Hutner, General Manager, SS&C Eze. "Eze Investment Suite's flexible, user-centric design simplifies clients' workflows while standardizing enterprise practices. We look forward to supporting Sphera on their growth journey with the full power of SS&C's services and offerings."

Sphera Funds Management ("Sphera") is a global investment firm that was founded in 2004. The firm manages five distinct long/short equity strategies from its offices in Tel Aviv and New York and is Israel's first and largest hedge fund manager. The firm's investment philosophy is based on a disciplined and repeatable process that is focused on fundamental investing and is overseen by experienced investment teams, currently consisting of over twenty professionals. Sphera's investment approach is dedicated to pursuing strong, consistent risk-adjusted returns across distinct market cycles and macro events.

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

