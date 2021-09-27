Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Colgate-Palmolive Pursues Net Zero Carbon Target with Emerson's Smart Sensor Technology for Compressed Air Monitoring

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Global software, technology and engineering leader Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is collaborating with S&P 100 consumer products manufacturer Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) to reduce wasted energy in Colgate’s product packaging facilities and contribute to its goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions in operations by 2040. Armed with data from Emerson’s advanced+sensor+technologies+and+analytics, Colgate has already seen a 15% reduction in energy usage on several toothpaste and toothbrush packaging lines and expects even greater energy savings as the technology is rolled out more widely.

The project is part of Colgate’s digital transformation program and uses specialized AVENTICS™ pneumatic sensors and IIoT-enabled software architecture to precisely monitor compressed air flow in real time to identify leaks, optimize pneumatic processes and improve air flow efficiency. Given the heavy reliance on pneumatics in large-scale consumer goods production, reducing the amount of energy associated with compressed air contributes not only to sustainability efforts, but also to overall equipment health and reliability.

“Colgate is a caring, innovative growth company that’s reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. This collaboration is an excellent example of how the power of digitalization is helping us achieve our purpose by meeting our global sustainability and performance ambitions,” said Warren Pruitt, Vice President Global Engineering Services, Colgate-Palmolive. “Saving energy through air flow monitoring is just the tip of the iceberg. With a test-and-learn mindset, we’re able to scale successful lessons across our global footprint and help achieve our sustainability objectives.”

In Colgate’s implementation, Emerson’s AVENTICS+AF2+Smart+Flow+Sensor calculates air usage data with integrated software that displays trends and anomalies on analytics dashboards, allowing operators to easily regulate supply pressures and detect leaks. The system’s built-in connectivity makes it easy to deploy and provides immediate insights at the machine level, with network capability paving the way for monitoring compressed air usage enterprise wide.

“We’re honored to work shoulder-to-shoulder with Colgate-Palmolive, whose brand Colgate is in more homes than any other,” said Mark Bulanda, Executive President of Emerson’s Automation Solutions business. “Projects like this demonstrate the technology available today to detect wasteful and costly energy leaks, optimize manufacturing processes and make a measurable difference in meeting sustainability goals.”

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our Emerson Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Emerson Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmes, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom’s of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Asion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting environmental sustainability and community well-being, including its achievements in saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability and improving children’s oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Future program, which has reached more than 1.3 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate’s global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit ColgatePalmolive.com CL-C

Additional resources:

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210927005056r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005056/en/

