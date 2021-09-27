PROS Named a Leader in the 2021 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide B2B Price Optimization and Management Applications

PROS%26reg%3B (NYSE: PRO), a provider of SaaS solutions optimizing shopping and selling experiences, today announced that it has been named once again a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide B2B Price Optimization and Management Applications 2021 Vendor Assessment.

The IDC MarketScape “covers price optimization and management solutions that are purpose built to enable companies to significantly automate their company strategy to achieve their revenue/margin/ profit goals with a high degree of success, governance, and insights. They analyze streams of data that influence pricing, support static or dynamic pricing, and have UIs and dashboards that are focused on the target stakeholder so they can price or sell better.”1

“We are honored to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape once again as a Leader,” said PROS VP of B2B Platform Strategy, Nadine Pyter. “PROS is synonymous with pricing excellence, and this positioning is one more validation point for our proven SaaS, AI innovation, customer success and ability to execute at scale. These strengths make the PROS Platform the right fit for any size company looking to adopt omnichannel, AI-driven pricing strategies designed to power profitable revenue growth.”

PROS+Smart+Price+Optimization+and+Management is part of the PROS+Platform, a unified SaaS solution at the heart of driving transformative selling experiences. It provides companies a way to deliver fast, personalized and consistent pricing tailored for every unique buying and selling interaction and coordinated with all go-to-market channels so they can sell with precision every time.

The following were cited as PROS+Smart+Price+Optimization+and+Management strengths by the IDC MarketScape:

Built for the future – Customers highly rated PROS as being built for their future. They cited the PROS staff and flexibility of the PROS Platform to help them easily manage their pricing strategy and goals across multiple channels and countries. Customers had trust in the optimized price as they could see how the price was created (no black box).

– Customers highly rated PROS as being built for their future. They cited the PROS staff and flexibility of the PROS Platform to help them easily manage their pricing strategy and goals across multiple channels and countries. Customers had trust in the optimized price as they could see how the price was created (no black box). Ease of use – Customers highly rated how easy PROS was to understand, use and train their staff. Training is important since many PROS customers have thousands of users in sales leveraging their price guidance interface.

– Customers highly rated how easy PROS was to understand, use and train their staff. Training is important since many PROS customers have thousands of users in sales leveraging their price guidance interface. Real-time pricing across multiple channels using external data – Many PO&M customers are keen to dynamically optimize prices using external data such as competitive data. Customers were impressed with PROS features to help them with data prep/cleaning and intelligent matching with company products so they could dynamically price with greater accuracy. Since PROS has a high-performance catalog, customers are using PROS as their master pricing catalog, especially in situations where they have many ERPs and digital commerce.2

For a copy of the IDC MarketScape excerpt, please click here.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is a leading provider of SaaS solutions that optimize shopping and selling experiences. Built on the PROS+Platform, these intelligent solutions leverage business AI, intuitive user experiences and process automation to deliver frictionless, personalized purchasing experiences designed to meet the real-time demands of today’s B2B and B2C omnichannel shoppers, regardless of industry. To learn more, visit www.pros.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of SaaS shopping and selling optimization solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of SaaS shopping and selling optimization solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organization’s SaaS shopping and selling optimization solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of SaaS shopping and selling optimization solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide B2B Price Optimization and Management Applications 2021 Vendor Assessment (IDC #US46742021), September 2021

2 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide B2B Price Optimization and Management Applications 2021 Vendor Assessment (IDC #US46742021), September 2021

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005121/en/