2 Net Current Asset Value Stock Picks to Consider

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

2 Net Current Asset Value Stock Picks to Consider

Short-term investors could be interested in these businesses

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
Sep 27, 2021

Summary

  • InspireMD Inc and Qudian Inc are trading below their liquidation values
  • The liquidation value of these so-called net current asset value stocks is calculated as 'current assets minus total liabilities'
Article's Main Image

There are some investors who purchase U.S.-listed stocks that are trading below their liquidation values because they believe they can get a huge return out of these stocks after the market has reappraised the share prices to near or above the liquidation value.

Should the company have financial problems leading to insolvency, these shareholders would, in theory, still be able to benefit from the distribution of the liquidation value, which will most likely be higher than the purchasing price. The liquidation value of these so-called net current asset value stocks is calculated as "current assets minus total liabilities."

Thus, short-term investors may want to consider the two companies listed below, as their stock prices are trading below their net current asset value per share (NCAVPS).

InspireMD Inc

The first stock short-term investors may want to consider is InspireMD Inc (

NSPR, Financial), a Tel Aviv, Israel-based medical device company focusing on the development and commercialization of proprietary stent technologies to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the Middle East and globally.

The stock was trading at a price of $4.34 per share at close on Friday, which stands below the net current asset value per share of $4.85 as of the June 2021 quarter.

Following a 6.55% drop that took place over the past year, the stock now has a market capitalization of $34.35 million and a 52-week range of $3.60 to $22.20.

1442516151224504320.png

TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP is leading the group of the company's top fund holders with 1.74% of shares outstanding, followed by

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.03%.

On Wall Street, one sell-side analyst recommends a rating of buy and a price target of $16.50 per share for the stock.

Qudian Inc

The second stock short-term investors may want to consider is Qudian Inc (

QD, Financial), a Chinese online provider of consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China.

The stock was trading at a price of $1.52 per share at close on Friday, standing below the net current asset value per share of $6.48 as of the June 2021 quarter.

Following a 23.4% increase that happened over the past year, the stock now has a market capitalization of $384.70 million and a 52-week range of $1.17 to $3.82.

1442516155855015936.png

ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC is the leader amid the company's top fund holders with 3.05% of shares outstanding, followed by Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd with 2.16% and STATE STREET CORP with 2.09%.

Sell-side analysts on Wall Street recommend a median rating of hold for this stock with an average target price of $12.11 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment