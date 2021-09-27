ArcBest Releases Second Annual ESG Report

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

ArcBest Releases Second Annual ESG Report

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

ArcBest® Publishes 2020 Report Detailing Progress on ESG Initiatives

PR Newswire

FORT SMITH, Ark., Sept. 27, 2021

FORT SMITH, Ark., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, today announced the release of its 2020 ESG Report. The report details the company's actions and progress on all environmental, social and corporate governance initiatives and includes the company's people-first response to COVID-19.

arcbest_logo.jpg

Grounded in its mission to connect and positively impact the world through solving logistics challenges, ArcBest is committed to operating responsibly and creating long-term value for its stakeholders. As highlighted in the report, this commitment is demonstrated through the company's focus on advancing key priorities including environment, sustainable procurement, human rights, ethics and community involvement.

"As a leading logistics company, we believe it is our duty to conduct business in a way that helps build a safer, more sustainable and inclusive company and world. The 2020 ESG Report shows great progress in these areas, even amid a global pandemic," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "While we acknowledge there is still work to be done to address pressing challenges in the logistics industry, I am very proud of our people and their ongoing commitment to advancing these important initiatives."

The 2020 ESG Report was informed by input from leaders across the company and in consultation with the Nominating/Corporate Governance Committee of the Board of Directors, ESG Executive Sponsors and the ESG Committee. The company is working toward adopting and aligning its ESG framework with pertinent Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards to help identify business needs, while keeping its progress on track. It is also collaborating with Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) to conduct a materiality assessment, to be completed by the end of 2021, that will help more effectively define and prioritize ESG efforts.

ABOUT ARCBEST
ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with 14,000 employees across more than 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, fueled by the simple notion of finding a way to get the job done. Through innovative thinking, agility and trust, ArcBest leverages their full suite of shipping and logistics solutions to meet customers' critical needs, each and every day. For more information visit arcb.com.

Media Contact: Autumnn Mahar
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 479-494-8221

favicon.png?sn=DA20377&sd=2021-09-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcbest-releases-second-annual-esg-report-301385844.html

SOURCE ArcBest

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA20377&Transmission_Id=202109271410PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA20377&DateId=20210927
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment