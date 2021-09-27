Sweden's Polestar to Combine With Gores Guggenheim at $20 Billion Valuation

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Sweden's Polestar to Combine With Gores Guggenheim at $20 Billion Valuation

Award-winning vehicles set to challenge hot electric vehicle market

Author's Avatar
Graham Griffin
Sep 27, 2021

Summary

  • Swedish electric vehicle manufacturer Polestar enters combination agreement with Gores Guggenheim SPAC.
  • Company brings award-winning EVs to public market.
  • Well established manufacturing and supply chains bode well for investors.
Article's Main Image

Premium electric vehicle manufacturer Polestar has announced an agreement to go public through a combination with Gores Guggenheim Inc. (

GGPI, Financial). The Swedish EV manufacturer is valued at approximately $20 billion in enterprise value according to a press release from Gores Guggenheim.

Under the terms of the deal, approximately $800 million will come from Gores Guggenheim’s trust account with an additional $250 million coming from private investment in public equity through “top-tier institutional investors.” In April, Polestar announced $500 million in funding from a group of long-term investors. Pre-existing investors in Polestar include Volvo Car Group and actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Upon completion of the agreement, which is expected to close in early 2022, Polestar will join the hotly contested market of publicly traded EV companies under the ticker PSNY. The company currently has two vehicles in production, the Polestar 1 and the Polestar 2, which utilize a hybrid and fully electric drivetrain respectively.

With two separate models already on the road, Polestar is at a distinct advantage to many of its potential competitors throughout the EV market. Lucid Group Inc. (

LCID, Financial), which recently hit the public market, is expected to be a top competitor to EV giant Tesla Inc. (TSLA, Financial), but has not delivered any vehicles at this point. Where Lucid must use cash to develop its factory and supply lines to keep up with demand, Polestar is already well established.

2020 saw the company deliver approximately 10,000 vehicles to customers in Europe, North America and Asia. Across its 14 different markets, it expects to ramp up deliveries to 290,000 vehicles per year. The drastic increase in deliveries would place the company well above the current delivery numbers of many of the Chinese EV manufacturers, but would only be on par with Tesla’s quarterly deliveries.

In line with the drastic ramp up in vehicle deliveries, Polestar is set to debut a brand new SUV in 2022 and expects to bring two additional models to the market by 2024. The company aims to be in 30 different markets by the end 2022. The new SUV, dubbed the Polestar 3, will be produced in South Carolina at Volvo’s Ridgeville plant.

Where the company truly outshines its competitors is through its sustainability initiatives. Currently Polestar offers a full disclosure, tracking the carbon footprint of its latest models from raw materials through the lifespan of the vehicles. This allows consumers to understand the impact of their purchase on top of cost savings.

Alongside these disclosures, the company operates China’s first LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold Certified factory in Chengdu. The factory produced the company’s Polestar 1 model using almost entirely renewable energy. The only fossil fuel used came from natural gas to heat glue-curing ovens.

By mid-afternoon on Sept. 27, Gores Guggenheim (

GGPI, Financial) was trading at $10.46 per share, up 4.76%, with a market cap of $1.05 billion.

1442561819288801280.png



Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment