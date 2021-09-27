Top-Performing Tech Stocks of Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Management

According to the All-in-One Screener and guru portfolio statistics, two of GuruFocus’ popular Premium features, Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio)’s Tiger Global Management has five technology holdings that have outperformed the Standard & Poor’s 500 benchmark by more than 65% over the past six months: Asana Inc. ( ASAN, Financial), Atlassian Corp. PLC ( TEAM, Financial), DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. ( DOCN, Financial), Cloudflare Inc. ( NET, Financial) and Datadog Inc. ( DDOG, Financial).

Tech shares sour as Treasury yields increase

On Monday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 14,969.97, down 77.73 points from the previous close of 15,047.70.

Tech shares were pressured as Treasury yields increased on economic optimism and inflation fears: The 10-year Treasury constant maturity rate stood at 1.47%, close to a three-month high and up from the August high of 1.36%.

Economic optimism stemmed from declining new U.S. coronavirus cases: According to Johns Hopkins University statistics, the seven-day average of new cases stood at approximately 120,000 last week, down from the early September peak of 166,000 cases.

Tiger Global’s portfolio contains several high-performing tech stocks

A former protégé of Tiger Management leader Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio), Coleman established Tiger Global as an investment firm that primarily focuses on small caps and technology stocks. The New York-based firm seeks to invest in high-quality companies with strong management teams and the potential to benefit from powerful secular growth trends.

As of June 30, Tiger Global’s $53.76 billion equity portfolio has a 46.43% weight in technology, its largest sector in terms of portfolio weight.

According to the Aggregated Statistics chart, a new feature of GuruFocus, Coleman’s technology holdings have a median six-month total return of 5.12%, with a mean of 5.80%.

Asana

Shares of Asana Inc. ( ASAN, Financial) traded around $115.92, up approximately 326.66% over the past six months and outperforming the S&P 500 benchmark by approximately 311.36%.

The San Francisco-based software company provides a platform for work management, allowing teams to orchestrate daily tasks. According to GuruFocus, the company’s cash-to-debt ratio of 1.49 underperforms approximately 63% of global competitors.

Other gurus with holdings in Asana include Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio)’s Generation Investment Management and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio)’ Tudor Investment.

Atlassian

Shares of Atlassian ( TEAM, Financial) traded around $391.44, up approximately 96.70% over the past six months and outperforming the S&P 500 by approximately 81.40%.

GuruFocus ranks the Australian software company’s financial strength 5 out of 10 on the back of debt ratios underperforming more than 90% of global competitors despite the company having a double-digit Altman Z-score.

DigitalOcean

Shares of DigitalOcean ( DOCN, Financial) traded around $81.06, up approximately 94.21% over the past six months and outperforming the S&P 500 by approximately 78.91%.

GuruFocus ranks the New York-based cloud computing company’s financial strength 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include no long-term debt and a double-digit Altman Z-score.

Cloudflare

Shares of Cloudflare ( NET, Financial) traded around $122.82, up approximately 92.19% over the past six months and outperforming the S&P 500 by approximately 76.89%.

GuruFocus ranks the San Francisco-based cloud software company’s financial strength 5 out of 10 on the back of cash-to-debt and equity-to-asset ratios languishing around the industry median ratios.

Datadog

Shares of Datadog ( DDOG, Financial) traded around $141.49, up approximately 81.29% over the past six months and outperforming the S&P 500 by approximately 65.99%.

GuruFocus ranks the New York-based monitoring and analytics software company’s financial strength 5 out of 10 on the back of cash-to-debt ratios underperforming more than 54% of global competitors despite the company having a double-digit Altman Z-score.