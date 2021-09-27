Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Top-Performing Tech Stocks of Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Management

A look at the tech guru's top gainers over the past 6 months

Author's Avatar
James Li
Sep 27, 2021

Summary

  • Tech shares dip as Treasury yields increase on economic optimism.
  • Tiger Global’s technology holdings had a median return of 5.12% over the past six months.
  • Five of Coleman’s tech holdings have outperformed the benchmark by more than 65% over the past six months.
Article's Main Image

According to the All-in-One Screener and guru portfolio statistics, two of GuruFocus’ popular Premium features,

Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio)’s Tiger Global Management has five technology holdings that have outperformed the Standard & Poor’s 500 benchmark by more than 65% over the past six months: Asana Inc. (ASAN, Financial), Atlassian Corp. PLC (TEAM, Financial), DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN, Financial), Cloudflare Inc. (NET, Financial) and Datadog Inc. (DDOG, Financial).

Tech shares sour as Treasury yields increase

On Monday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 14,969.97, down 77.73 points from the previous close of 15,047.70.

1442560981321388032.png

Tech shares were pressured as Treasury yields increased on economic optimism and inflation fears: The 10-year Treasury constant maturity rate stood at 1.47%, close to a three-month high and up from the August high of 1.36%.

1442563283352555520.png

Economic optimism stemmed from declining new U.S. coronavirus cases: According to Johns Hopkins University statistics, the seven-day average of new cases stood at approximately 120,000 last week, down from the early September peak of 166,000 cases.

Tiger Global’s portfolio contains several high-performing tech stocks

A former protégé of Tiger Management leader

Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio), Coleman established Tiger Global as an investment firm that primarily focuses on small caps and technology stocks. The New York-based firm seeks to invest in high-quality companies with strong management teams and the potential to benefit from powerful secular growth trends.

1442569697248677888.png

As of June 30, Tiger Global’s $53.76 billion equity portfolio has a 46.43% weight in technology, its largest sector in terms of portfolio weight.

1442570868566790144.png

According to the Aggregated Statistics chart, a new feature of GuruFocus, Coleman’s technology holdings have a median six-month total return of 5.12%, with a mean of 5.80%.

1442576833999540224.png

Asana

Shares of Asana Inc. (

ASAN, Financial) traded around $115.92, up approximately 326.66% over the past six months and outperforming the S&P 500 benchmark by approximately 311.36%.

1442577322661122048.png

The San Francisco-based software company provides a platform for work management, allowing teams to orchestrate daily tasks. According to GuruFocus, the company’s cash-to-debt ratio of 1.49 underperforms approximately 63% of global competitors.

1442580873332396032.png

Other gurus with holdings in Asana include

Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio)’s Generation Investment Management and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio)’ Tudor Investment.

1442581381602349056.png

Atlassian

Shares of Atlassian (

TEAM, Financial) traded around $391.44, up approximately 96.70% over the past six months and outperforming the S&P 500 by approximately 81.40%.

1442583345555836928.png

GuruFocus ranks the Australian software company’s financial strength 5 out of 10 on the back of debt ratios underperforming more than 90% of global competitors despite the company having a double-digit Altman Z-score.

1442587398155276288.png

DigitalOcean

Shares of DigitalOcean (

DOCN, Financial) traded around $81.06, up approximately 94.21% over the past six months and outperforming the S&P 500 by approximately 78.91%.

1442594246132502528.png

GuruFocus ranks the New York-based cloud computing company’s financial strength 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include no long-term debt and a double-digit Altman Z-score.

Cloudflare

Shares of Cloudflare (

NET, Financial) traded around $122.82, up approximately 92.19% over the past six months and outperforming the S&P 500 by approximately 76.89%.

1442598102350434304.png

GuruFocus ranks the San Francisco-based cloud software company’s financial strength 5 out of 10 on the back of cash-to-debt and equity-to-asset ratios languishing around the industry median ratios.

1442600206074908672.png

Datadog

Shares of Datadog (

DDOG, Financial) traded around $141.49, up approximately 81.29% over the past six months and outperforming the S&P 500 by approximately 65.99%.

1442601588332957696.png

GuruFocus ranks the New York-based monitoring and analytics software company’s financial strength 5 out of 10 on the back of cash-to-debt ratios underperforming more than 54% of global competitors despite the company having a double-digit Altman Z-score.

1442602838294269952.png

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Author's Avatar