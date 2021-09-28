MSI Introduces MEG CORELIQUID S Series CPU Coolers Powered by Asetek's Most Advanced Liquid Cooling Technology

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

MSI Introduces MEG CORELIQUID S Series CPU Coolers Powered by Asetek's Most Advanced Liquid Cooling Technology

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

MEG CORELIQUID S Series All-In-Ones Provide the Ultimate in Silent Cooling While Boosting CPU Overclocking Capability

PR Newswire

AALBORG, Denmark, Sept. 28, 2021

AALBORG, Denmark, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, announced that MSI has introduced its MEG CORELIQUID S Series premium AIO CPU coolers, leveraging the superior thermal and acoustic performance associated with Asetek's most advanced technology to date. The MEG CORELIQUID S Series coolers provide extreme CPU overclocking capability, virtually silent operation, and an array of personalization options using the 2.4 inch bright and vibrant LED video panel on the pump cap. Now tech enthusiasts, gamers and eSports pros get the ultimate in silent cooling to take their MEG builds to the next level.

The IPS LED panel displays key performance specs on the pump cap for at-a-glance system monitoring and awareness. With the MEG CORELIQUID S Series AIOs, you can customize the LED panel using the MSI Center downloadable software.

MSI's MEG CORELIQUID S Series AIOs are available in 360mm or 280mm radiator sizes with MSI's innovative MEG SILENT GALE P12 fans on the radiators to ensure silent operation and premium performance. Built with the latest generation of Asetek's liquid cooling technology, the MEG CORELIQUID S360 and S280 CPU coolers include:

  • Out-of-Bounds temperature sensing. The cooler continuously monitors the liquid temperature and automatically boosts the pump speed to clear any temperature excursions, ensuring smooth system operation for an immersive gameplay experience.
  • Even quieter operation versus previous technology generations.
  • System improvements resulting in enhanced permeation resistance and increased durability.

"Coming on the heels of our premium MPG CORELIQUID K Series, our MEG CORELIQUID S Series all-in-one CPU coolers enable silent gaming, while taking aesthetics, personalization and best-in-breed liquid cooling to new heights," said Ted Hung, General Manager for Computing and Display Business Unit at MSI. "We are pleased to again partner with Asetek, the recognized leader in liquid cooling, delivering premium performance and enabling extreme gameplay."

"We were thrilled when MSI approached us with their desire to expand their liquid cooling solutions with the MEG CORELIQUID S Series CPU coolers," said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Asetek. "MSI and the MEG brand are known for their gamer driven innovation and these top of the line CORELIQUID S Series coolers exemplify just that. MSI's large and loyal customer base will now have even more options for their premium builds."

For more information on the MSI MEG CORELIQUID S Series liquid coolers, visit: https://www.msi.com/Liquid-Cooling. To learn more about Asetek liquid cooling, please visit www.asetek.com.

About MSI

Micro-Star International Co., Ltd (MSI) is a Taiwanese multinational information technology corporation headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan. It designs, develops and provides computer hardware, related products and services, including laptops, desktops, motherboards, graphics cards, All-in-One PCs, servers, industrial computers, PC peripherals, car infotainment products, and more.

https://us.msi.com/

About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK.OL), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2013, Asetek went public while expanding into energy efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions for data centers. In 2021, Asetek is introducing its line of products for next-level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States. 

www.asetek.com

Media contact

Margo Westfall
Asetek Sr. Marketing Manager
[email protected]
+1 (408) 644-5616

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/msi-introduces-meg-coreliquid-s-series-cpu-coolers-powered-by-asetek-s-most-advanced-liquid-cooling-,c3422490

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO21334&sd=2021-09-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/msi-introduces-meg-coreliquid-s-series-cpu-coolers-powered-by-aseteks-most-advanced-liquid-cooling-technology-301386336.html

SOURCE Asetek

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO21334&Transmission_Id=202109280326PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO21334&DateId=20210928
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment