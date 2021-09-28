Helios Technologies Introduces New uControl™ Mobile Machine Controller Series

Helios+Technologies (Nasdaq: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”) a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today the launch of uControl%26trade%3B+mobile+machine+controllers, an innovative new product offering developed under its Enovation+Controls brand that delivers precise proportional control for heavy-duty equipment in ultra-rugged environments.

New uControl™ Mobile Machine Controller Series (Photo: Business Wire)

“The new uControl platform is a major opportunity for our customers with complex electro-hydraulic requirements,” said Josef Matosevic, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “With uControl mobile machine controllers, Helios now offers customers throughout our targeted markets a full lineup of rugged, robust solutions to address a broad array of mobile control system requirements.”

Engineered for heavy-duty equipment of all shapes and sizes, uControl mobile machine controllers have extreme durability and achieve total machine control with precision fluid-power and equipment performance. Originally previewed in 2020, the uControl MC4-26-20, features extensive and software selectable I/O, with 26 total inputs, 20 total outputs and 3 CAN channels. It is joined by the uControl MC4-21-14-H8, featuring 21 software selectable inputs, 8 configurable high-current outputs, 14 configurable standard outputs and 3 CAN channels.

“uControl machine controllers are truly revolutionary with unique software configurable inputs and outputs,” said Doug Conyers, Vice President of Helios Center of Engineering Excellence. “Other controllers can be difficult to apply in diverse applications, but the flexibility uControl machine controllers provide reduces both development time and complexity.”

Fully sealed and rated to meet IP69K, uControl mobile machine controllers can handle the heat and vibration inside an engine compartment or anywhere else on equipment. Coupled with ACE™, the latest software platform from Enovation Controls, users can unlock maximum hardware potential and create robust control and display software while increasing development efficiency.

To help roll out uControl machine controllers, Enovation Controls recently onboarded several new distributors and integrators across the United States with experience in fluid power controls.

“Our premier distribution partners are ready to deliver uControl solutions to customers,” said John Shea, Chief Commercial Officer. “Not only are they prepared to integrate uControl machine controllers, a number of them also represent Helios’s Sun+Hydraulics brand of fluid power motion control technologies and will be able to leverage both product lines to create engineered packages that reduce complexity and enhance the equipment experience.”

Additional features and benefits of the uControl™ mobile machine controllers:

Wide operating temperature range (-40°C to +105°C)

Fully-sealed IP67/IP69K protected enclosure

Soft-gel potted for shock and vibration resistance

Universal inputs and software-selectable, current-regulated PWM outputs

Configure hardware quickly with ACE™ from Enovation Controls, or program with CODESYS

Complies to CE mark per 2014/30/EU (EN 61326-1 & EN 60945)

Conforms to ISO 13766

About Enovation Controls

Enovation Controls is a fast growing, innovative manufacturer of rugged electronic controls and displays and is an international leader in fully tailored solutions for engines, engine-driven equipment and specialty vehicles. Enovation Controls provides a broad range of display, control and instrumentation products trusted by major OEMs around the world. With an internationally diverse team of more than 300 employees, Enovation Controls serves customers around the world with global sales, manufacturing and engineering operations along with a worldwide network of authorized distributors and system integrators.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition.

The company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com.

