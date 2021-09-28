Logo
Pure Storage Introduces Pure Fusion: A Self-Service, Autonomous Storage-as-Code Platform Built for Limitless Scale

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Pure Fusion delivers a cloud model that provisions, manages, and scales enterprise storage, anywhere.

PR Newswire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, today announced Pure Fusion™, an industry-first self-service, autonomous storage platform that marries the best of enterprise storage with the agility and scalability of the cloud. Pure Fusion delivers a SaaS management plane that pools storage arrays into availability zones and automates previously complex tasks such as workload placement, workload mobility, and fleet rebalancing. It also includes a new API framework that enables both storage teams and end users to operate in an on-demand, storage-as-code model that integrates with the developer tools they use today.

pure_storage_logo.jpg

Today's IT leaders want the scale and ease-of-use of the public cloud from their own infrastructure, but legacy storage is mired in fundamentally complex architectures, making it impossible to automate at scale. Enterprise storage must evolve to deliver a cloud-operating model that gives organizations the flexibility, agility, and speed they want, no matter where their data ultimately resides.

Pure Fusion delivers a new infinite scale-out storage model that unifies arrays and optimizes storage pools on the fly, bringing the simplicity of the cloud operating model anywhere with on-demand consumption and back-end provisioning. End-users will be able to rapidly consume volumes, file systems, and advanced data services like replication without waiting for back-end manual work, making hardware truly invisible. Pure Fusion will allow organizations to scale seamlessly, integrating first with FlashArray//X, FlashArray//C, and Pure Cloud Block Store, with future integrations planned with FlashBlade and Portworx. Pure Fusion, coupled with the powerful Pure portfolio, will take performance, density, and data availability to new levels.

"Customers want a new agile storage experience that is fully automated, self-service, and pay-as-you-go. Pure Fusion breaks down the traditional barriers of enterprise storage to deliver true storage-as-code and much faster time to innovation." -- Ajay Singh, Chief Product Officer, Pure Storage

"Many organizations today want everything: accelerated application development without sacrificing performance, availability, and security. Today's announcement of Pure Fusion aligns exactly with that need and simply put, they have created something that the new generation of IT wants." -- Scott Sinclair, Sr. Analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group

Key features and benefits of Fusion include:

  • Infinite scale-out: Modernize storage clustering with new cloud-like availability zones to achieve nearly unlimited scale-out.
  • Cloud self-service: Enable end-users to rapidly consume volumes, file systems, and advanced data services like replication without waiting for back-end manual work.
  • Intelligent workload management: Optimize storage pools by assigning and rebalancing workloads on the fly as conditions change - without hands-on management.
  • Enhanced reliability: Ensure global availability and superior fault tolerance without impacting performance.
  • Seamless automation through our Storage-as-Code™ model: Provision and deploy customer storage volumes faster, from the most common tools developers use today like Terraform and Ansible, with a powerful API-first interface.

Fusion will be in preview by the end of this year, with general availability to come in the first half of 2022.

About Pure Storage
Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com.

Analyst Recognition: Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays.

Connect with Pure
Blog
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook

Pure Storage, the Pure P Logo, Portworx, and the marks on the Pure Trademark List at www.purestorage.com/legal/productenduserinfo.html are trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. Other names are trademarks of their respective owners.

favicon.png?sn=SF20816&sd=2021-09-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pure-storage-introduces-pure-fusion-a-self-service-autonomous-storage-as-code-platform-built-for-limitless-scale-301386651.html

SOURCE Pure Storage

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF20816&Transmission_Id=202109280900PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF20816&DateId=20210928
